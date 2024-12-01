From The Broadway Stage To The Big Screen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There has been an upheaval in adapting musicals to film formats, such as stage-recorded productions of Hamilton (streaming on Disney+) and Waitress (streaming on Amazon Prime). However, none of these films have knocked it out of the park quite like the 2024 adaptation of Wicked.

I had the privilege of attending an early film screening of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked adaptation, and it is safe to say that the movie defied all of my expectations.

For those who have not had the pleasure of seeing the musical on Broadway or off-Broadway, or those who are unfamiliar, Wicked tells the story of the Witches of Oz. It follows an unlikely friendship between Elphaba, the misunderstood, green-skinned girl who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the popular but naive future Good Witch. The musical explores themes of identity, power, and the consequences of judgment.

It was the perfect culmination of artistry and escapism.

Although I had my predispositions regarding the casting choices, I was pleasantly surprised. The film starred Cynthia Erivo, a Broadway actress who rose to fame during her lead role in the revival of the Broadway musical, “The Color Purple,” according to NPR. Despite never playing the role of Elphaba on Broadway, Erivo is an absolute vocal powerhouse. She brought a fresh new take to the role in the 2024 adaptation.

I was apprehensive about the casting of Ariana Grande as Glinda, but boy was I wrong. Despite the pop star’s dominance in the music industry, it is easy to forget her beginnings in the world of theater. Grande’s stylistic choices throughout the film were admirable as she conveyed her character’s emotional depth while acting as the plot’s essential comedic component.

I encourage everyone to find a way to defy gravity and soar to the movie theaters to see this captivating film!

Wicked is in theaters everywhere Now!

