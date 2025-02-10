The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

For those in a relationship, we know how much stress it can be getting gifts for your significant other, especially when they’re Valentine’s Day gifts. Will they like this and actually wear it or do I just want to see them wear it? Would they use this scent or just let it sit on their desk and collect dust? All these questions are totally valid and mean you genuinely care about what your significant other likes.

When thinking of what to get your partner it helps to categorize gift types. For example: apparel, fragrances, hobbies and sentimental. Allowing yourself to group your partner’s interests into these smaller categories alleviates some of the stress of trying to think of something random they like. It also helps with thinking of other gifts from the other groups so your gift-giving can be well-rounded. Here are some gift ideas from those categories and suggestions under different budgets.

APPAREL

When it comes to apparel, it’s super important to account for what your partner actually needs. For example, they might need more hoodies, as we are in winter.

I recommend this Relaxed Flannel Hooded shirt that’s $50 from Hollister and can be dressed up or down, which is perfect for layering. If you’re on more of a budget, though, this dupe on Amazon for half the price ($23) is just as great!

Fragrances

I think I can speak for most of us when I say we love a person who smells good, especially our partners. When I was little, all I would ask for during Valentine’s Day would be a stuffed animal with cologne sprinkled on it because I was obsessed with the smell. Maybe that was my sign that I would eventually write an article urging people to get cologne for their partner!

Whatever the occasion or reason, there is always an opportunity to shop at Ulta or Sephora and start smelling all types of perfumes and colognes. This way, it isn’t too obvious that you’re trying to figure out what aspects of a scent they may like. Some colognes I’d recommend buying your partner are this $89 Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF that has a woody scent and this $62 ARMANI Acqua di Gio that has more of a fresh citric scent.

hobby

When shopping for things they like to do, it’s essential that you start to ask yourself these questions: What do they watch? What are their favorite movies? What is their favorite sport? What do they like to do with their friends? Are there any games that they particularly like? What does their music playlist look like?

These questions can guide you to the perfect gifts, such as a Buffalo Bills Adjustable Snapback Hat or Madden NFL 25. Unfortunately, the Bills didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, but if your partner’s team did, you can get them a Chiefs or Eagles jersey or hat!

sentimental

This is my favorite category because I feel like there is nothing better than DIYing your gifts. It is also a budget-friendly idea, giving you the flexibility to make whatever your heart desires! The amount of time, patience and work put into something will always be more meaningful than anything you could ever buy. I suggest making photo collages of you and your partner or creating date night ideas on pieces of paper.

However, if you aren’t feeling crafty, I recommend going on Etsy and searching “Valentine’s Day Personalized Gifts.” They have a wide range of things you could personalize from first date portraits and scratch-off date night ideas to shot glasses and decor.

The Etsy recommendations depend on how you want to personalize and decorate the gift. The prices will differ, but these are all the starting prices. It’s all up to you and how you want to individualize the gifts for your partner!

Now, for any gifts you get your partner, try to keep in mind that it’s about celebrating each other, so picking out things you can enjoy together is key. This is a simple and succinct gift guide for the upcoming holiday, however, it isn’t truly about the gifts. It’s important to remember to show your partner love and recognize them not just on this holiday but anytime you’re with them. Gifts are fun on this special day, but spending time with one another and creating memories is what matters most.

Being in love is something so special and sacred, and it is something that should be cherished. However, if you want to spoil and give them a gift, I hope this guide helps you clarify what special things you might want to do. Just remember they will love and be grateful for anything you give them. Happy giving!