Ohio State’s Eclectic Fashion Scene: Thrifted, Layered and Styled

Everyone makes their mark on the world in their own way, and sometimes people use fashion to express that mark. Stylish young women surrounded me at my first Her Campus at OSU meeting, but everyone looked unique! It got me wondering if The Ohio State University had a general style and what the fashion scene was like. So, what did I do? I circulated an online form among Her Campus at OSU members and the OSU Subreddit. Some of the answers were surprising!

There are many more thrift stores in Columbus than in my hometown. However, I was still surprised when I discovered that most people who responded to the form shopped sustainably, either snagging clothes from an older relative to perfect that vintage look or buying from thrift stores. In particular, I love thrifting to create the perfect 90s look, and beyond the great shops in Columbus, I like to go designer at Vestiaire Collective or TheRealReal.

The students at OSU believe in practical elegance regarding their favorite fall and winter outfits. Brooke, Class of ’25, described her favorite outfit as being “Boston Birkenstocks, knit socks, a high waisted jean, mock turtleneck, a zip-up embroidered sweater, chunky/funky earrings and [her] usual ring stack.” In contrast, Joanna, Class of ’26, described her outfit of choice as “[a] long black dress, layered for weather, chunky silver jewelry, spiky earrings, as many rings as [her] heart desires and black boots.”

When looking for fashion inspiration, where do the women of OSU turn? It’s no surprise I received a great many answers related to Pinterest and TikTok since Gen Z is the social media generation, but there were a few standouts! Some aspired to dress like their favorite musicians, while others found inspiration in abstract paintings. One response from someone named L said they strived for a 1970s New York look.

For polarizing trends, I was thinking of a specific type of famous footwear made entirely of rubber that seems to have taken the campus by storm. Still, the individuals I surveyed had other ideas. One said that athleisure is such a polarizing trend, that if you don’t wear it, you are ‘othered’ by those who do. I noticed the athleisure trend when I moved to Columbus in mid-July. While now it seems to be sweats, the focus was on tennis shoes and pirouette skirts back then. I also received responses regarding high- vs. low-waisted jeans, pajama pants and Uggs.

Lastly, I asked those surveyed to cite their style icons; again, they came from all different places. People seem inspired by masculine, feminine and androgynous styles; sometimes, all three can be found in one package! One participant said she enjoyed Clairo’s juxtaposition of masculine and feminine styles. Another said that Harry Styles was a fashion icon for women and men. Yet another found inspiration in Thom Yorke’s style because he never tried too hard.

The style at The Ohio State University is as diverse and vibrant as the students themselves. Every outfit tells a story, from upcycled pieces that honor vintage trends to bold statements inspired by musicians, art and icons who challenge norms. While practical elegance might be a hallmark of OSU fashion, the ways students express themselves range from thrifted treasures to carefully layered pieces that defy easy labels. These young women redefine fashion on their terms, embracing everything from funky rings and knit socks to edgy boots and rubber footwear that sparks debate. At OSU, fashion isn’t just what you wear — it’s how you show up, blend influences and create a style that’s all your own.