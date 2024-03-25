This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Do you have a favorite day of the week? Personally, Sunday is my favorite day ever. It’s my reset day, my relaxation and refresh day.

My friends know the pride I take in my Sunday Reset. In fact, I make it a point to have all of my week’s tasks and work done by Friday so that I don’t feel rushed to get things done on the weekend when I should be taking a break from my busy week. I used to work long Sunday shifts at my waitressing job, but I felt like the weight of the upcoming week was on my shoulders before it even started. I was constantly too exhausted to sit down and get organized, causing me to feel so behind on Mondays.

So, this semester I put my foot down and decided I would dedicate my Sundays to me! Let me tell you, this was the best decision I’ve made in a long time. I feel relaxed and ready for the week ahead and get to spend my day however I want! Let’s walk through my ultimate Sunday Reset.

First things first: no alarm! I am typically an early riser so this doesn’t mean I am sleeping til lunchtime, I’m just not forcing myself out of my cozy slumber right away. I flutter my eyes open between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., letting myself check my notifications and maybe watch a few TikToks. Sometimes I FaceTime my family at home and laugh with my almost two-year-old niece while she eats breakfast. Then, I get out of bed, open my curtains and queue some Sunday morning tunes. “Black Coffee Morning” by Bluebiird is one of my favorite songs that gives the vibes of a sunny new day! I have a coffee and a light breakfast and then it’s time for a Sunday morning sweat at power yoga.

After a lovely morning stretch, I head to the grocery store. I frolic through the aisles with my AirPods, which is one of my favorite activities. I also treat myself to a donut from the bakery, one of my many guilty pleasures. After stocking up for the week, I head home to unload and refresh my flowers. Making bouquets with new flowers every week is another pleasure of mine.

The best part of my Sundays is indulging in a coffee over a book or in a long conversation with a friend at a local coffee shop. Right now, I am on an iced chai kick, and oftentimes I add a shot of espresso. I also just started reading “Didn’t Know I Needed This” by Eli Rallo, and I am obsessed.

When I get home, I do some light cleaning around the house and then sit down to plan out my week. While I try to avoid my computer on Sundays, the Type A in me loves to be overly organized so I find peace in mapping out my tasks to set my week up for success.

I end the evening hanging out with my girlfriends, typically watching a movie or just hanging out over a bottle of wine if we please. We catch up about our weekends, chat about what we all have coming up and make plans for the week ahead. Girl time is a must when we’re in the thick of spring semester.

If you need a sign to take a break, do your own Sunday reset or just have some extra girl time, this is it. Fun fact — I encouraged my friend Molly to take Sundays off of her work availability and she said it’s the best decision she made for our last semester at OSU!

Cheers to Sundays!

XOXO,

Kylee