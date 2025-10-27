The Top 5 Ideas for a Cozy Night In on Halloweekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween around the corner, everyone’s started making plans on what they’re wearing and who they’re going with to celebrate and enjoy Halloweekend. As much as I love dressing up for Halloweekend, I haven’t entirely decided if I’m going out—and some others I’ve talked to seem to be in the same boat, too.

So here’s a list of ideas I’ve compiled to help you win over the FOMO this year. Here are five ways you can still have your Halloweekend fun if you prefer a night in, aren’t up to going out this year, or feel out of it during this year’s Halloweekend. And the best part is, you can do these activities solo or with friends!

Idea #1: Midnight Bake-off & Halloween Movie Marathon

What’s better than baking some sweet treats and a Halloween movie night? Gather your friends for a baking session while a Halloween movie plays in the background—or better yet, make it a full marathon!

If you’re doing Halloween/Halloweekend solo, I have just the movie recommendations for you! Some Halloween movies and shows I personally love are Coraline, Corpse Bride, and Wednesday. Honestly, there’s something so nostalgic about Halloween movie marathons. I grew up watching a lot of these films, and revisiting them heals my inner child.

And if you are feeling really ambitious, take this challenge a step further and create your own Halloween spell book of fall-themed recipes with your friends. What a wonderful keepsake to look back on each Halloween! If you’d like, you can invent your own fall drink, and name it after your current vibe: whether that’s “Pumpkin Dream Latte” or “Sweet Ghost Cocoa.” Make a cute label for it to complete the magic!

Idea #2: Halloween Games

On the topic of nostalgia, why not play old-fashioned games like bobbing for apples or create your unique spooky twist on classics (like a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt or pin the spider on the web)? Or you can reinvent and create your own Halloween game (whether it’s a video game, board game, or riddle challenge) with your friends or by yourself, which can become a memorable tradition for years to come!

Idea #3: DIY Spooky Spa Night

As a skincare addict myself, this is DEFINITELY one of my favorite hangouts. So why not do it during Halloweekend? Have a relaxing night by using pumpkin spice scrubs, charcoal masks, or lavender-scented candles for a “spooky” spa experience. You can DIY them based on what works for your skin, or you and your friends can go for a target run and buy some face masks to do together. I’m definitely giving Simply Derm’s Pumpkin Skincare Face Mask a try this Halloween. Go the extra mile by wearing cute Halloween-themed pajamas, as they add to the vibe! And in the process, definitely stream some Halloween songs to set the mood.

Idea #4: indoor Pumpkin Picnic

The weather will NOT be stopping me this halloweekend, and I am all for picnics any season of the year. Find and lay out a gingham blanket inside, set up fairy lights and a candle or two, then have everyone bring a little fall-themed snack — mini pies, apple slices with caramel dip, pumpkin bread, etc. Enjoy this moment of connection and joy, and feel free to dress up however you guys decide! Or if you want a solo picnic, romanticize it with your autumn/Halloween playlist to feel even more of a main character moment.

Idea #5: Blackout & Slam Poetry: Halloween Edition

This is an idea I came up with the other day while thinking of my alternative plans for Halloweekend. As someone who loves creative activities and writing, I am all for a blackout poetry and slam poetry night! Get yourself or your friends all cozy, grab some old book pages/printed text, and create blackout poems (but they’re Halloween themed!). When you guys are done crafting these, share/perform your creations. You guys can even vote on whose poetry resonated or made you laugh the most, and have little prizes or bets in place to incentivize it. After all, you might find yourself surprised by the dark, humorous, and beautiful poetry that emerges from repurposed pages.

And, finally… a little bit of magic before bedtime!

Whether you went out or stayed in on Halloweekend, finish your day with intention. Here’s a little cutesy bedtime ritual that I wanted to share with you guys today. Light your candle if you have one (love to get myself a candle for each season to feel extra), write down and genuinely reflect on one thing you’re grateful for, listen to a soft Halloween playlist, and tuck yourself in with cozy socks and your favorite blanket. End your night feeling soft, safe, and a little bit magical inside before you drift off to sleep, cherishing the memories you made this Halloween!