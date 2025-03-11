The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March is the perfect time to celebrate the women in our lives because it’s Women’s History Month! This month invites us to admire and appreciate the women who have shaped us into who we are. When it comes to navigating the highs and lows that college may bring, one thing that stands out is the power of female friendships.

Female friendships are more than just a social connection; they shape us into who we are and bring out the best of us. Genuine female friendships are truly beautiful, and this month, I hope we can all take a step back and realize how powerful and rewarding our female friendships are.

Mental health benefits

Strong female friendships are a powerful source when it comes to mental health support, especially during college. College is a time for people to find themselves and grow, but many will endure challenges over the years. Female friendships serve as a safe space for emotional support.

Having these close connections where you can confide in someone allows us to relieve our stress and help us to not feel so alone. Your mood is improved and you start to look at the world in a brighter light. I really do believe that human medicine makes everything feel better. You can be vulnerable with your friends and promote your emotional well-being. Being around a strong support system makes it easier to go through life’s ups and downs.

Photo by Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Empowerment

In college, there is so much pressure for us to make connections, succeed in school and figure out what we want to do with our lives. Female friendships offer a sense of empowerment and support where we can uplift one another. We can celebrate our friends’ successes, boost their confidence and be the support system they need. When women come together, we feel a sense of sisterhood and empowerment.

Having a network of female friends allows us to support and encourage body positivity and self-love. You might be feeling a little down or just don’t feel the best about your looks, but your friends are always there to uplift you and compliment your features and appearance along with your character. You can always count on your friends to make you feel beautiful when it’s hard to believe it on your own.

Fashion and Beauty

In addition to female friendships playing a big role in how we view ourselves, they are also the best when it comes to tips and advice related to fashion and beauty. Some of my favorite memories with my friends are the times where we’re all getting ready and sharing clothes and makeup. This is something so special about girlhood.

From sharing our favorite makeup products to sharing each other’s clothes, these friendships are the most valuable and impactful on a girl’s confidence and well-being. This creates a supportive environment where we can boost each other’s confidence and uplift one another.

Long-term Impact

In college, we all want to find our people and make as many friends and connections as we can. Over the last couple years, I’ve realized the importance of quality over quantity. Female friendships that are formed in college can turn into lifelong friendships. The bonds that we form in college create long-lasting support systems that go far beyond graduation.

As you get older, you realize the importance of friendship and you start to see who your real friends are. My friends have shaped me into who I am and love me for me. They offer a sense of belonging and growth that lasts us throughout our whole lives.

Female friendships can help teach us what it means to be a woman. We are all grasping the idea of growing up and becoming the best versions of ourselves, and we wouldn’t be who we are without our female friendships. In my experience, they have shown me confidence, empowerment, constant support and love. This March, I encourage you to reflect on your friendships, honor them and prioritize them. Happy Women’s History Month!