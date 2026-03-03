The Impact of Faith-Based Organizations on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between new faces, fear about the future, crowded lecture halls, and the other things that go along with attending a large university, many students are in search of a true community that isn’t just found in a classroom or residence hall. For many, they find their sense of belonging in a faith-based organization where they serve the community, make friends, find mentors, and connect more deeply with their religion.

Students like Kaylie Withers and Laila Tarabishi say their college experiences would not be the same if they hadn’t joined faith-based organizations at Ohio State University.

Kaylie Withers, a second-year finance student with a minor in real estate, has been involved in Young Life since her time at Indian Hill High School in Cincinnati. Young Life is a Christian ministry with different branches that focus on various groups of people from high school students, middle school students, and college students, as well as teen moms and those with disabilities

Withers says that her involvement in high school ensured she wanted to be involved in a faith-based organization in college, and she explained that her involvement at Ohio State with Young Life has become the community she believes everyone needs in college.

“I probably don’t go a day on campus without seeing someone from Young Life. I never go a day eating a meal alone because someone is always down to grab lunch or do something,” Withers says.

She also explains that the biggest aspect of the organization is vulnerability. The questions people ask show truth and honesty, and that everyone is going through similar experiences while wanting to support one another toward shared goals.

Young Life is a multigenerational organization that Withers says has about 200 leaders in Columbus, which not only helps grow networks but also provides mentorship opportunities. She explains that her faith gives her purpose.

“In college, everyone is trying to figure out what they want to do. There are a lot of voices that will tell you what you should do. I have seen a lot of people figure out why they are here, their goals in college, and also have fun through Young Life. The Bible talks about how the Lord will give us life to the full. I feel like I have experienced that, and Young Life has helped me learn more about it,” she says.

She adds that Young Life at Ohio State hosts many events, including trivia every other week on Tuesdays at the Donatos on High Street with free pizza, guys and girls small groups on Mondays, and several events during Welcome Week and holidays.

While Christian organizations like Young Life provide a great community for Christian college students, the best part about being at OSU is the diverse backgrounds across religions and cultures. With a diverse student community, comes many other organizations and places for all students to find their people.

Laila Tarabishi is a third-year chemical engineering major from Dublin who is originally from Damascus, Syria. She is heavily involved with Muslim student organizations on campus, serving as the sisterhood chair for the Muslim Student Association (MSA), a past board member, and current general member for both Muslim Women in Fitness (MWIF) and the International Society for Muslim Women in STEM (ISMWS).

She says that she “wouldn’t have had a college experience” if it wasn’t for her involvement in these organizations. Her top priorities while serving as sisterhood chair and being involved in these organizations are forming connections, making women feel comfortable, and helping organize events.

Tarabishi notes that many students, especially out-of-state and international students, have gained a positive impact from participating in these organizations.

“These students may not have family with them. Coming to these organizations gives them the closest thing to feeling the presence of almost a family, whether we are breaking our fast together or just playing games. They find people to spend time with,” she says.

She went on to explain the other impacts she sees stretching from international students, to first years, and everyone in between.



“The freshmen students often start off more timid. The most fulfilling part is seeing them open up from the beginning of the semester to the end. Seeing them sit in the front, participate more, and apply for board positions. The transition from coming to an event to repeatedly showing up and wanting to help create these environments reinforces that we are building strong events and strong community. These relationships don’t end there, I see them around campus studying, and we go get lunch together. It truly extends beyond campus social events.”

On advice to any student interested in these organizations, she says:

“At least try one. If there is any reason we have disappointed you or affirmed any fear or suspicion you had, you have every reason not to come again. My only goal is to make sure no one feels this way, I don’t want anyone to feel left out, and I want this to be a place that is truly welcoming to all.”

While there are dozens of faith-based organizations on campus, these are two highlights of some of the most active Islamic and Christian student organizations. There are also other organizations such as Orthodox Christian Fellowship, Ohio State Hillel, Kesher Columbus, Hindu Youth for Unity, Virtues and Action, and Coptic Club OSU, along with many more that can be found through the Ohio State student organization directory.

Although each organization gives something unique to students, the similarity among them all is community. In a time of heavy change in life, like college, students like Withers and Tarabishi have found their place. It goes to show there is truly a place for everyone on campus, and they speak to the positive impacts these communities have fostered for them.