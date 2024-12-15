The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often painted as “the best years of your life.” You hear stories about the perfect friend group, finding your passion and landing your dream job—all within four years. But what they don’t tell you is that college is messy, unpredictable and rarely what you expect– and that’s the beauty of it!

Letting go of expectations and embracing the journey can be freeing. Here’s why “going with the flow” in college might just be the key to finding yourself.

College Doesn’t Have to Look Like the Movies

It’s easy to step onto campus with big ideas of what your college experience “should” look like. Maybe you imagined instantly clicking with a group of friends or being completely certain about your major. But reality is rarely so linear. The truth? College is different for everyone. Some people find their people right away, while others don’t until their junior year. Some switch majors multiple times or discover their true passion outside the classroom. There’s no “right” way to do it, and that’s okay. Letting go of those rigid expectations opens the door to experiences you never even imagined.

The Power of Saying Yes

When you stop clinging to a specific vision for your college experience, you give yourself permission to say yes to new opportunities. That could mean joining a club that has nothing to do with your major, sitting with someone new in the dining hall, trying a class that sounds interesting even if it doesn’t fit your original “plan” or spontaneously joining a late-night adventure with friends. Some of the best moments in college come from those unplanned, unexpected choices. By staying open to possibilities, you create space for growth, connection and discovery.

Learning from the Mistakes

Going with the flow doesn’t mean everything will always go smoothly. You’ll face challenges—whether it’s a class you struggle with, a friendship that fades or a plan that falls apart. But those moments are part of the process. Every mistake teaches you something valuable about yourself: how to adapt, how to persevere and what truly matters to you. Embracing these moments, rather than fearing them, helps you grow into the person you’re meant to be.

Friendships Will Evolve—and That’s Okay!

One of the biggest surprises in college is how friendships shift. The people you meet on day one might not be your closest friends by the end of the semester, and that’s normal. As you grow and change, so will your relationships. Some connections will deepen, while others might naturally fade. Instead of clinging to what you think your friendships “should” look like, focus on nurturing the ones that feel genuine and supportive in the moment.

Your Path Will Find You

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the pressure to have everything figured out. But college is a time to explore, not to have all the answers. Many people discover their passions in the most unexpected ways: a conversation with a professor, a random internship or a chance encounter with someone inspiring. Trust that your path will reveal itself in time, even if it’s not what you initially envisioned.

Progress Over Perfection

In college, it’s tempting to compare yourself to the ones who seem to have it all together. But remember, everyone’s journey is unique, and no one’s life is as perfect as it seems. Instead of striving for perfection, focus on progress. Celebrate the small wins: finishing a tough assignment, meeting a new friend or even just getting through a hard day. Every step forward, no matter how small, is worth acknowledging.

College isn’t about living up to expectations or following a predetermined path. It’s about exploring, making mistakes and discovering who you are along the way. The beauty of this chapter lies in its unpredictability—every twist and turn shapes you into the person you’re meant to become. So, let go of the pressure to have it all figured out. Embrace the unknown, trust the process and enjoy the journey. You’re exactly where you need to be.