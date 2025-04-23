The 5 Best Patios in Columbus, Perfect for Happy Hour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing more Midwestern than the temperature hitting 70 degrees and everyone rushing to the nearest patio — bonus points if there’s a great happy hour. Catch up with old friends, reconnect with family or grab drinks after class with your closest friends this spring and summer on the best patios in the city.

Keep reading for the best patios (with happy hours) in Columbus.

Jackie o’s Jackie O’s is just a six-minute drive from Ohio State’s campus or a 35-minute bus ride. Known for its extensive beer selection, the brewery offers great happy hour deals. According to their Instagram, “Every Sunday through Thursday from 3-7 p.m., enjoy $2 off all 14 oz. draft beers and house cocktails! And don’t forget, Mystic Mondays mean you can also get $5 Mystic pours today and every Monday!” The patio offers a beautiful view of downtown Columbus and features an expansive 8,000-square-foot, two-story layout with a bar on each level. Two outdoor fireplaces add to the cozy ambiance. Understory Understory is just a two-minute drive or an 18-minute walk from campus, with easy access via the Olentangy Trail. The patio offers a scenic view overlooking the trail, making it a great spot to eat, unwind and enjoy fun cocktails. Happy hour runs from 2–6 p.m. and features $1 off draft beers and $2 off wines by the glass. Head over to Understory for your next happy hour. lindey’s It would be wrong to mention happy hour and patios without highlighting the aesthetic charm of Lindey’s. Located in the idyllic and historic German Village, it’s the perfect place to escape the campus craze without traveling too far. Their happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the bar, offering deals on all signature cocktails, including the Saturn’s Star, a 614 Magazine signature cocktail winner. Land-Grant brewing Land-Grant boasts a 12,000-square-foot building in Franklinton, a four-minute drive from campus. The building features a taproom, beer garden and Gravity Park, which includes pickleball courts and a packed calendar of enticing events. The brewery also hosts rotating food trucks from some of Columbus’ best local businesses, including Ray Ray’s Hog Pit and Buck City Sammies. Anna Thetard / Her Campus barcelona Located in the heart of German Village, Barcelona specializes in Spanish-style cuisine and drinks. The restaurant features a beautiful outdoor patio decorated with plants and trees, creating a relaxing ambiance. Happy hour is available Tuesday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m. and includes craft cocktails, sangria, wine, beer and tapas.

One thing Columbus knows best is happy hours with outdoor seating. Known as the “test-city” of America, it is constantly home to new bars and restaurants, highlighting diverse food and drinks from all over the world. Escape the campus craze and try out some new local businesses this season.