The Top 10 Skin Care Tips from Ohio State’s Skin Care Club ‘Clear and Glowing’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Learning how to best care for your skin can be overwhelming, and trying to manage busy schedules and the stress of college makes it even harder. With the help of Ohio State’s first-ever skin care-focused club, Clear and Glowing, here are 10 tips for healthy skin.

I spoke with the club’s president, Sara-Sofia Saldarriaga, a third-year Ohio State student majoring in finance and psychology, as well as Kameron Browning, a fourth-year pre-med Biology student and Clear and Glowing member. They both provided some of the best tips the club has discovered, thanks to the help of other pre-med students, estheticians, makeup artists, and guest speakers.

1. Know your skin type

“You can’t build an effective routine if you don’t know your skin type,” Saldarriaga says. Knowing whether your skin is dry, oily, sensitive, acne-prone, or something else is key to making the best choices for your individual skin type. Different skin types need different ingredients and formulas. Clear and Glowing suggests gel cleansers for oilier skin and rich creams for drier skin. They also emphasize the importance of conducting research and/or consulting professionals for information about your skin.

2. More isn’t always better

“You just need a simple step skin care routine that works for you, and as long as you’re consistent with it you’re going to have happy and healthy skin,” Saldarriaga says. Using a ton of products isn’t always productive, especially if ingredients interact negatively.

Browning says, “We live in an age where we are heavily influenced by social media to buy the latest trending skincare, but truly this is not necessary.” He emphasizes sticking to the same, consistent products for a base routine: the same cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen.

3. “Sunscreen is non-negotiable”

Clear and Glowing includes the message at the end of every meeting that SPF 30 or more is a daily must, even indoors. It protects the skin from UV rays that penetrate the skin’s barrier, which can cause premature aging, dark spots, damage, and potential for growths or even cancer.

Saldarriaga said they recommend tinted mineral sunscreens, and Browning emphasized that one should use broad spectrum SPF to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

4. Don’t over-use ingredients

“If you use too much of the same ingredient, it can be very damaging to your skin,” Saldarriaga says. She used the example of Niacinamide, which, when used in small amounts, can help decrease inflammation and redness in the skin, but when used in excessive amounts, can have the opposite effect.

It’s important to know what is in your products and make sure the active ingredients are being used in an amount that is beneficial and not irritating your skin.

5. double cleanse

When removing your makeup, Clear and Glowing recommends using an oil or balm to gently melt makeup and sunscreen, making it come off easily with less scrubbing, followed by a gentle water-based cleanser. Browning says that using the water-based cleanser can help to avoid clogging pores with oil and causing acne. He said micellar water works, too, especially if you are worried about getting acne. This gentle technique will protect the skin and its barrier. Saldarriaga says this ensures that “You’ll get clean skin without that stripped, squeaky feeling.”

6. “Skin care starts from within”

“Drinking a lot of water really shows on the skin afterwards,” says Saldarriaga, along with recommending healthy, hydrating foods. Eating, hydrating, and getting enough sleep can have a huge impact on our skin over time.

Saldarriaga also recommends the use of supplements, with caution. Make sure to only take vitamins that will benefit your skin type and in their correct doses. Once again, do your research or ask a professional to ensure the best use of a supplement.

7. Don’t over-exfoliate

Saldarriaga says that many students have come to Clear and Glowing with irritated skin from overusing acids and scrubs. It is harmful to the skin’s barrier, stripping it of natural oils and moisture. Your skin should not feel tight or stinging after exfoliating. Clear and Glowing recommends sticking to one type of exfoliant and only using it once or twice a week.

8. Body care

When people discuss skin care, it is usually focused on the face, but the rest of the body needs love, too. Make sure to moisturize your body with lotion; Clear and Glowing recommends using lotions containing urea or lactic acids. Going back to tip three–apply sunscreen to areas such as your chest, neck, shoulders, or anywhere that will be exposed during the day.

9. the next big thing: Cold Therapy?

Cyro-aesthetics is “controlled cooling that reduces inflammation.” Clear and Glowing stated that they have been discussing this new trend, noting the fascinating results, including depuffing, contouring, and soothing aches. There have also been positive results for those with conditions such as eczema, acne, psoriasis, rosacea, and more. The club believes this could be the next big thing for skincare!

10. Skin care is self-care

Last but certainly not least, caring for emotional and mental health is also important.

Coming up this semester, Clear and Glowing is planning to have psychologists as guest speakers to discuss how the condition of our skin affects our mental health and confidence. They want to focus on practices like positive affirmations and journaling to making a better relationship with their skin and mental health. Clear and Glowing suggests using a skincare routine as a mindfulness break in the day, allowing it to be a moment to slow down, recite affirmations, and savor the process.

Browning says, “You are beautiful and you deserve the privilege to show up without hiding your face or feeling like you have to wait until your skin is ‘perfect’ to live your life.” He says people should have fun with their skincare, and that it should make them feel good, not pressured or ashamed.