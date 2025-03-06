6 Ways to Stay Motivated as the Semester Ramps Up

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The general consensus of college students seems to be that spring semester is monumentally more difficult than the fall semester. This is likely due to a number of reasons, such as the months of break we get to decompress before fall semester compared to the few weeks of winter break before spring semester.

Seasonal depression and the fewer breaks we have in the spring compared to the fall semester also tend to play their part in this. With each passing day, I feel like my motivation slips a little further. The urge to stay in bed lingers longer, settling in like an unwelcome guest I don’t have the energy to kick out and the small things start to add up.

Unfortunately, my professors don’t seem as inclined to push back midterms and finals due to my lack of motivation (shocker, right?). Luckily, I have found unique ways to keep myself motivated and on top of my work. Here are my best tips.

1. Mel Robbins’ Five Second Rule

When I open TikTok, I am instantly met by a stream of rapid-fire, dopamine-inducing videos before I even have the chance to process my own thoughts, which makes it hard to put the app down. It starts off as a five minute break, then fifteen, and before I know it, hours have passed and I’ve accomplished nothing but an impressive increase in screen time on my phone.

Because I am far too attached to the app to actually delete it, I’ve found myself turning to motivational speaker and bestselling author Mel Robbins’ five-second rule. The idea is to turn thoughts into actions before your brain has a chance to talk you out of it, by counting backwards from five to one, and taking action immediately. Now, whenever the thought of “hey, maybe I should put my phone away” or “my future self will be so grateful if I study right now,” I don’t give myself a chance to think — I just do, I don’t think.

Although it might seem simple, it’s been very effective in getting me to ignore my lack of motivation and just start my work and my hope is that it might help you too. The next time your phone appears to be glued to your fingers, or you feel glued to your bed, don’t wait for motivation to magically appear. Give yourself five seconds, take action and trust that the effort will follow.

The hardest part is starting and once you do that, the rest becomes easier.

2. Write it Down

“A problem well stated is a problem half solved,” said Charles Kettering, inventor and head of research at the multi-billion-dollar company General Motors. As a strong proponent of innovation and problem-solving, Kettering used this as a means of advocating for clearly defining a problem before jumping into solutions.

With academics, this may not be as linearly applicable because completing your work isn’t exactly rocket science. However, this adage can be applicable in other ways.

Having assignments written down creates a definitive that it needs to get done, which, by the Zeigarnik effect, creates mental tension as the task is currently unfinished, pushing the brain to want to resolve it. Though I don’t think writing down “study accounting” will magically teach me six weeks worth of content, writing down my tasks has certainly kept me accountable in actually getting them done.

So, even though writing things down may not instantly make studying easier, it does make it harder to ignore. Seeing your responsibilities laid out in front of you creates accountability and accountability leads to action.

Sometimes, the simple act of putting pen to paper is the push you need to get started. I suggest getting a notepad to keep on your desk or an agenda where you are able to keep track of everything you have due. Crossing things off or checking them off can help motivate you and keep you organized.

3. Change it Up



I will forever be Ohio State’s 18th Avenue Library’s biggest supporter. With its 24/7 access and location centric to nearly all my classes, it’s practically become my second home. No matter how much I love it, being there constantly wears on me. Seeing the same walls, the same view, even the same people day after day starts to feel repetitive. And sometimes, I just need a change. That’s where cafes come in.

As a caffeine enthusiast myself, what better way to motivate myself than to bring coffee into studying? Over the weekends, I find myself frequenting the gorgeous Parable Cafe to get my grind in. Its interior, marked by natural light, exposed brick and decorated with plants, creates a serene and inviting environment that leaves you wanting to be productive.

On days where I want to stay closer to campus but still crave change, my cafe of choice is Kafe Kerouac. Its filled with eclectic decorations like artwork and records, creating a very lived-in, artsy ambiance. People frequent this cafe to socialize, making it a bit on the louder side, but I personally find the people-watching refreshing from the typical phone break I would take from studying.

It’s fun to see unfamiliar faces in unique environments like these, and I am so beyond grateful that Columbus has a plethora of cafes for me to explore as I continue my college journey.

A shift in environment can do wonders for motivation. Whether it’s a new study spot, a fresh perspective or simply breaking the monotony of routine, small changes can make a big impact. You never know, your new favorite place to work might be just around the corner from where you live.

4. Get Friends Involved

In 2008, the University of Virginia conducted a study asking participants to estimate the steepness of a hill. Some participants were tested alone and others were tested with friends. Results showed that participants that were tested with friends consistently estimated the hill as being less steep than the participants who were alone.

In short, difficult tasks become less difficult with friends. So, when my motivation levels are low, I’ve found that studying with a friend helps. If we end up unable to stop talking, we’ll even go as far as to sit in separate spots in the room, but just knowing that someone else is there helps immensely.

Motivation isn’t just about discipline, it’s also about support. Studying with friends turns daunting tasks into manageable ones, making the process feel a little less overwhelming. The next time you’re struggling to focus, bring someone along. Some challenges are easier when you don’t face them alone.

5. Actively Split Your Time

Assignments seem to magically take up as much time as you give them. That’s because Parkinson’s Law plays it’s part, “Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.” There’s definitely some truth to this principle. It’s why a last-minute essay somehow gets written in two hours, while a simple homework task drags on for an entire afternoon.

To avoid wasting time, I’ve found it helpful to set definitive time limits for each task. If I don’t, I’ll easily spend three hours tweaking a single assignment, only to realize I’ve ignored everything else. Breaking my workload into focused chunks, giving each task a set amount of time before moving on has proven to be extremely helpful with this. It keeps me from fixating on one thing for too long, helping me make sure I actually get through everything I need to do.

Time is a resource, and how you allocate it matters. By setting limits and actively managing your focus, you can prevent one task from taking over your entire day. Prioritizing your time ensures you make steady progress without burning out — and that’s the key to staying on top of everything.

6. Create time for Deeper Focus

Ever spend hours studying, only to realize you barely remember anything the next day? It’s frustrating, but the problem isn’t how much time you spent studying — it’s how you’re studying.

I ran into this issue a lot this semester. With three classes a day, starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m., my schedule is all over the place. I used to squeeze in study sessions between classes, but by the time I settled in, it was already time to pack up. I wasn’t really learning — just cramming in bits and pieces. That’s why I started setting aside longer, distraction-free time after class. Having uninterrupted study blocks, especially for my content-heavy courses, has made all the difference.

If you ever find yourself constantly reviewing the same material without it sticking, try setting aside a longer, distraction-free study session. True focus is often what makes all the difference, and setting aside dedicated time to dive into your work allows you to engage with it fully, rather than just skimming the surface. When you give yourself the space to concentrate, learning becomes more meaningful — and far more effective.

Staying motivated is undoubtedly challenging, especially when the semester gets tough, but you’ve got this. By trying new things and keeping a healthy balance between work and play, you can keep your momentum going even when motivation feels low.

It’s all about finding what works for you and making adjustments along the way. Remember, progress doesn’t happen all at once — it’s built over time, one small action at a time. Stay consistent and trust that your efforts will pay off.