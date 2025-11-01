Pilates Princess Aesthetic– But Make It Realistic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the girl. Matcha in hand, skin glowing, and a perfectly put together outfit and slickback bun. Her energy is on the next level, and so is her wellness content online.

A transformation of the “that girl” stereotype, the pilates princess aesthetic is a highly sought after lifestyle for many reasons. However, to the average college student, it seems impossible. Expensive workout sets and overpriced pilates sessions are typically out of budget for someone who is allocating their dining hall swipes each day. This article is to show you how to get to the lifestyle and its perks, in a realistic, plausible way.

The aesthetic started in 2021 with the emergence of a “self care, self betterment” ideal, dressed up in ALO yoga sets and a lululemon define jacket. While it seemed appealing to a majority of the female population, it was very quickly adopted by influencers with brand deals and an endless budget. Advertising a “clean” aesthetic, they implied that to conform to the “that girl” style was to be better than your peers. However, the supplies needed to obtain this image are increasingly expensive, unrealistic, and not something you typically see in a normal college life, especially for people who are supporting themselves. Additionally, the schedule required is not always something someone with classes each day can follow. Following, you can find my best tips and tricks to get the look, without breaking yourself (or the bank).

THe look

It is okay if you don’t have the money to get every fancy, high quality workout set, Korean skincare product, or expensive hair mask. I know I don’t, or it is at least not always my priority with my budget. In order to have outfits that give off the energy I want it to, I like to pick pieces with a monochromatic theme. Pink is always a plus, but any color will do, as long as you own a comfortable top and bottom in the hue. For example, if I want to wear black workout shorts, I will pair it with a black sports bra, or a black sweatshirt. An added bonus is if you can match your shoes or hair to the color as well. A black ribbon or dark shoes will create the illusion of a put-together, polished look with minimal effort and clothes you already own.



If you are struggling with slicked-back or blown out hair, or that is simply not compatible with your hair type, it is easy to find alternatives. Pinterest is always an easy-to-use resource, but simply braiding your hair or throwing on a headband also works really well. Plus, doing a slickback every single day is actually extremely damaging to your hair follicles and can weaken your hair, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. This can give even more incentive to find an alternative style for the day.

the lifestyle

Let’s be real, not a lot of people want to go to expensive 6 a.m. pilates sessions that are 20 minutes away from your dorm by bus. Fortunately, for OSU students, there are a multitude of free classes in Pilates and Yoga that are offered at the RPAC that students can register for. There are also a lot of different time options, so you do not have to join the 6 a.m. club if you don’t want to. They are very fun, and extremely beginner friendly, which makes it all the easier to maintain an active lifestyle. If you don’t attend OSU, check out your local gym or recreation center. Most times, they will have fitness classes included in your gym membership, so make sure to use them to the fullest.

Original photo by Kaavya Baliga

Hydration

Matcha. A highly discussed drink, with the rise and fall of the “performative male” trend and the drink’s increasing popularity, is not always enjoyable. Speak for yourself, but I love it and have since 2023. However, I am aware that people don’t always enjoy it, and liken the taste to grass. While I think this to be matcha blasphemy, I understand that it’s just not for everyone, and it may not be for you. One problem with this is that it is a very common theme in any “pilates princess” mood board, and therefore considered an essential. In addition to that, it is typically very expensive, with a good-quality matcha ranging from $6 to $8 per cup. If it is something you want in your daily life, I would suggest investing in a matcha kit to keep at your dorm or apartment. I have one, and it is very easy to boil water in the morning, whisk it with some matcha, and add it to a glass of milk and ice. It also makes the day-to-day cost of drinking the green substance substantially lower than if you were to do a Starbucks run every morning. If matcha is not your thing, invest in a good coffee maker or kettle to make your coffee or tea of choice. If your go to drink of the day is water, look for a cute, clean-cut water bottle to make your hydration experience feel more luxurious.

We all deserve to live the aesthetic of our choosing, in order to help us to feel more comfortable and confident. If your style of choice is the pilates princess aesthetic and you are just getting started, or noticing the out-of-budget requirements in order to achieve the look, I hope this article helps you to reach your pink spandex dreams.