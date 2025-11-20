Ohio State Club “Clear & Glowing” Is Teaming Up With “CLEARSTEM” Skin Care For a 5k, Supporting “Girls on the Run”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for some exercise, community, and free skin care, Nov. 23 will have all that and more on Ohio State’s campus with the club “Clear & Glowing’s” collab with skincare brand CLEARSTEM.

The event is a 5k track through The Oval and South Oval, starting and finishing near the RPAC. It is $25 to participate, and all funds go toward a non-profit called “Girls on the Run,” which is a program for young girls to build both physical strength through running and emotional strength through community, bonding, and confidence.

According to the 5k’s website, this event is “…an opportunity to come together in support of wellness, community, and the next generation.”

All participants get free CLEARSTEM skincare swag, as they call it. At registration participants get a fanny pack and a T-shirt, and one skincare product per-mile during the 5k.

There is more to do than just run (or walk). Participants can take part in group warm-ups, listen to fun music, and enjoy other engaging activities. “Clear & Glowing,” president, Sara Sofia Saldarriaga, said there will be a skincare wheel runners can spin, a coffee truck (Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck), a photo shoot area, and other games to win free products.

There are also prizes for the winners of the 5k race. The first place winner gets a full semester’s worth of free skincare! Second and third place get any skincare of their choosing for free on CLEARSTEM’s website.

Saldarriaga said “Clear & Glowing’s” goal for this event is to build community and to support all people in their wellness journey no matter their circumstances.

“We want ‘Clear and Glowing’ to be bigger than just an affirmation. We want it to be such a big community of a bunch of amazing people, women and men, that support each other and support hygiene,” said Saldarriaga.

She also said that the club has more philanthropy work lined up for next semester, and this is just one step in the direction of community support they are going toward.