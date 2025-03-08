“So Close To What” by Tate McRae Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many consider Tate McRae to be part of the group of artists who are “bringing pop back.” With her catchy lyrics, viral music videos and songs that you can’t help but get up and dance to, McRae is definitely a rapidly rising star.

In November 2024, McRae announced her newest album titled, “So Close To What,” and the start of her “Miss Possessive” tour. After three hit singles, “2 hands,” “It’s ok I’m ok” and “Sports car,” the album was released on Feb. 21. “So Close To What” has been extremely successful so far, charting at number one on Apple Music in its first week.

McRae is now tied with Taylor Swift for having the most songs charting simultaneously on a weekly published U.S. pop radio chart by a female artist. Despite these statistics, the album has definitely received mixed reviews. Here are my thoughts!

“Sports car”

“Sports car” is the third single on “So Close To What.” I love this song because it embodies a hot, catchy pop song, yet it sounds so unique. Lyrics like, “Thinkin’ bout what we did before this verse” and “You could do it on your own while you’re lookin’ at me” make my jaw drop every time I hear them.

McRae whispers the chorus of the song, elevating its sexy vibe. Additionally, the music video for the song has been very successful and currently has 11 million views on YouTube.

“I know love (feat. The Kid LAROI)”

McRae’s fans were ecstatic when she released the track list for “So Close To What” and revealed that there would be a song featuring her current partner. Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI then went public as a couple soon after dating rumors started to spread in the beginning of 2024. They even performed live at Madison Square Garden in August, singing The Kid LAROI’s song, “Without You.”

“I know love (feat. The Kid LAROI)” is also both iconic and an amazing love song! It’s even cuter after listening to interviews and realizing that the lyrics connect with the real story of how they started dating. I love both of their voices individually but they also sound amazing together.

“Dear god”

The wailing sirens in the very beginning of “Dear God” immediately got my attention, and the rest of the song held it. This song is so clever because the innocent implications of the title do not line up with the lyrics at all. It’s genius! McRae’s vocals are also so strong in the chorus and she hits all the high notes. This track has definitely been stuck in my head!

“Siren sounds”

A few days after “So Close To What” was released, McRae surprised her fans by dropping a bonus track titled, “Siren sounds.” If this song was on the original album, it would definitely be my favorite. I was completely obsessed with her last album, “THINK LATER,” because of its incredible lyricism and storytelling, and “Siren sounds” is more similar to songs from that album like “stay done” and “messier.”

I love a good extended metaphor, and using “listening to siren songs” as a metaphor for choosing to ignore the red flags in the subjects’ relationship is perfect. To me, this song sounds a lot like “So Long, London” by Taylor Swift —it’s a “sad song,” but it’s fast-paced and intense. Plus, the echoing backing vocals instantly give listeners goosebumps.

“THINK LATER”

That being said, I — and many other listeners — found that “So Close To What” went in a very different direction than “THINK LATER” did. “THINK LATER” definitely told a story using a mix of up-beat and “sad” pop songs. On the other hand, “So Close To What” seems to be geared more towards sound and radio success.

Along with being a talented singer, McRae is also an extremely talented dancer, and she showcases this in her music videos and performances. Many fans have commented that “So Close To What” sounds like it was made to cater to her performances and choreography. However, I don’t think this is necessarily a bad thing. Not every pop song has to be poetry — it’s allowed to be fun!

The good and the bad

Despite the fact that I like the album, I don’t think it’s perfect. I also don’t think it beats “THINK LATER.” I’ve listened to the entirety of “So Close To What” multiple times a day since it was released, and even though there are definitely songs that stick out to me, there are many that are, in my opinion, forgettable.

While songs like, “Revolving door,” “Like I do” and “Greenlight” are good songs, I tend to find myself zoning out and treating them more like background music while I listen to them. While nothing about them is inherently “bad,” I don’t find them very unique, and I don’t see myself listening to them unless I am going to play the whole album.

Storytelling

When it comes to storytelling in a song, I don’t think it’s always completely necessary, but if an artist is trying to accomplish it, listeners should be able to pick it up right away.

When I listened to McRae’s explanation of the song “Purple lace bra” on Jake Shane’s podcast before the album was released, I was beyond excited and couldn’t wait to hear the track. She told Shane that the song was about the internal conflict of deciphering if she was being confident and sexy or sexualized.

I think this is an important topic of discussion for not just musicians, but all women. Honestly, I was a little disappointed when I heard the song. If I wouldn’t have heard McRae explain the song before listening to it, I honestly don’t think I would have picked up on her intended message. While I like “Purple lace bra,” I think its lyrics and production make the message behind it too vague.

Even though “So Close To What” is not my favorite Tate McRae album, I still think she did an excellent job it. She is an incredibly talented singer and performer, and I can’t wait to see everything she accomplishes in the future!