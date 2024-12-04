My 6 Most Anticipated Gluten-Free Holiday Desserts to Bake

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Baking is one of my favorite activities during the holiday season. Since I received a hot pink KitchenAid stand mixer for Christmas when I was 13, it has been my go-to when December comes around each year.

This year looks a little different for me, though, since I began eating gluten-free (GF) last April, making this my first time baking gluten-free holiday desserts. In my search for replacements for my tried-and-true recipes, I found six gluten-free holiday desserts that I am most excited to whip up this season.

I can’t wait to cozy up in a warm sweater or festive pajamas, turn on my favorite Christmas playlist or Hallmark movie and spend all day in the kitchen baking these treats!

1. Roll-out sugar cookies

Roll-out sugar cookies are always my favorite to make because I love to decorate them! My family has two bins of cookie cutters, but I especially love the trees and stars since there are so many possible designs. We also cut out candy canes, stockings, snowmen and gingerbread men.

For this cookie recipe, you need:

3 cups gluten-free flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

3 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

For the icing, you need:

4 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/4 cup milk

Food coloring

2. Chocolate crinkle cookies

Another gluten-free take on a classic Christmas cookie! Growing up, the powdered sugar on top always reminded me of the white Christmases we had in my hometown in Pennsylvania. The powdered topping with the extra punch of chocolate makes chocolate crinkle cookies the perfect dessert (that I can eat all in one sitting)!

For this cookie recipe, you need:

1/4 cup butter, room temperature

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 cup + 1 tablespoon gluten-free all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2-1 teaspoon espresso powder

1/2 cup chocolate chips

For rolling, you need:

1 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

3. Christmas crack

Not a cookie, but Christmas crack is arguably one of my favorite treats. I typically make them with saltines or pretzels, but these gluten-free crackers are a perfect alternative! While this treat is delish, it is dangerous; you’ll need to make a second batch the next day! Even my boyfriend’s mom begged for the recipe (that’s when you know it’s five stars).

For this recipe, you need:

1 box gluten-free Glutino table crackers

1 cup salted butter

1 cup brown sugar

2 cups chocolate chips

4. Oreo truffles

Torey Walsh / Spoon

You can never go wrong with any treat that features Oreos, and even gluten-free Oreos do the trick. I’m excited to give these Oreo truffles to my parents and brothers, and I’m sure they won’t even be able to tell the difference between regular and gluten-free.

For this recipe, you need:

35 gluten-free Oreo cookies

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

16 ounces chocolate

5. Chocolate pie

I’ve never been a huge pie person, but my mom makes a chocolate pie every Thanksgiving and Christmas that is absolutely delicious. I’m only hoping that this one can live up to hers!

For this pie crust recipe, you need:

24 gluten-free Oreos with filling

4 tablespoons melted butter

For this pie filling recipe, you need:

4 tablespoons cornstarch

4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/8 teaspoon. salt

2 1/2 cups whole milk

4 ounces semi-sweet or dark chocolate

1 tablespoon butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For serving, you need:

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

3 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

6. Lace cookies

Last but not least, lace cookies are a staple in my family. My mom’s side loves them; we have them at every Christmas dinner and wedding. I am so thankful I found a gluten-free alternative and excited to experiment!

For this cookie recipe, you need:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup gluten-free quick oats

1/4 cup gluten-free 1:1 baking flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

12 ounces chocolate chips

Ellen Gibbs / Spoon

Even though this is my first year gluten-free, I will not let it stop me from making all of my favorite treats. If you are GF or looking to become GF, try out some of these recipes this winter to see how similar gluten-free recipes are to the originals! And of course, happy baking.