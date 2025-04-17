The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March has been a great month for TV-lovers! Every week, I have had a stacked lineup of new episodes to watch — everything from sitcoms to action shows to sci-fi.

Now, some of my favorite shows have come to a close, so my weeks feel a bit emptier. As I try to fill these voids with endless cast interviews, behind-the-scenes content and re-watching, I want to reminisce on all of the shows I enjoyed this month.

“Severance” takes work-life balance to a whole new level. The show centers around the Macrodata Refinement team at Lumon Industries — a group of coworkers who severed their consciousnesses, essentially creating two versions of themselves. One is their work selves, dubbed “innies,” and the other is their home selves, dubbed “outies.” This means their outies can be married and have families, and their innies would never know. On the other hand, their outies can never fully understand what their innies do at work every day. What does this mean for their innies, who are permanently at work, never getting to see the sky? The show explores the ethics and consequences of the severance procedure, getting you attached to its Macrodata Refinement team — Mark S., Helly R., Irving B. and Dylan G. — along the way. With the season two hype, I had to jump on the “Severance” train, and you should too. Your outie cannot wait for season three!

“Invincible” tells the story of Mark Grayson — a high schooler who is thrilled when he finally gets his super powers, just like his hero father, Omni-Man. It is soon revealed that there is more to his father and his history than he initially thought. Season three focuses on Grayson’s internal moral conflict as he struggles with the realities of being a superhero and navigates the benefits and drawbacks of mercy, deciding where to draw the line. If you are looking for a show with a bit of everything — from insane and gory battles to struggles balancing being a superhero with his girlfriend and high school responsibilities — you need to watch “Invincible.”

The slow burn is over — season four of “Abbott Elementary” continued in March with Janine and Gregory officially dating! “Abbott Elementary” is about a group of teachers at a school in Philadelphia who navigate problems like a class guinea pig getting loose in the school, a jealous parent wanting to fight a teacher and an overly competitive science fair. Season four focuses primarily on the construction of a golf course by the school that is draining the school’s resources and causing other problems, so the staff at Abbott is forced to take unique approaches. “Abbott Elementary” is a must-watch hilarious sitcom about a lovable group of teachers, with a lot of wholesome and sweet moments about the struggles teachers face every day.