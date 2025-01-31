My Good Molecules Brand Ambassador Experience

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a sophomore last year, I was eager to gain more valuable career experience and strengthen my resume. While scrolling on Instagram, I came across a post from another Ohio State student hosting a giveaway as a University Brand Ambassador for Good Molecules. Intrigued, I decided to explore the program — and I am so grateful I did. Through this experience, I have gained meaningful connections, professional experiences and real-world marketing skills that I will carry with me beyond my time as a student.

Good Molecules is an innovative and inclusive brand, which is one of the reasons that drew me to the ambassador program. Their products are thoughtfully designed to be beneficial for both you and the environment. With their vegan and cruelty-free skincare, the products are scientifically proven to make an impactful difference in your skin. They also listen to customer feedback and enhance their products to foster continuous improvement — their genuine dedication to their customers and formula sets them apart from other brands.

I admire Good Molecules’ mission to provide everyone with quality skin care regardless of budget. Their affordable products allow people from different economic situations to see a positive change in their skin.

Original photo by madison medlen

THE PERKS

There are many perks of being a brand ambassador that set Good Molecules apart from other programs.

Each week of the program consists of professional development workshops to help students grow professionally, including training in Excel, marketing, social media, interview preparation and more. These experiences allowed me to gain valuable information about business tactics and initiatives while also feeling more confident in my professional abilities.

What really stood out to me was how involved the CEO, Nils Johnson, was in the program. He was very hands-on and frequently gave advice and critical information to Good Molecules University (GMU) ambassadors, which showed how deeply the company values investing in its ambassadors and professionals.

Original photo by madison medlen

Another amazing perk is the number of free products you receive for yourself, friends and family. When the program begins, you even get a welcome package full of skincare products and a branded notebook.

Throughout the program, they send you other packages with new items to try. My favorite gift they sent us was the Good Molecules mini fridge and crewneck!

We also had the opportunity to send different influential people in our lives their own skincare packages. I was lucky enough to send 20 of my friends and family some full-sized products.

Original photo by madison medlen

EVENTS

Throughout the program, my fellow campus ambassadors and I got to participate in different events. These events allowed us to connect with our campus community and share quality skincare.

Giveaway

I was able to promote Good Molecules on my social media and give my followers the opportunity to win a bundle of full-sized products! This helped me build engagement with my audience and share the brand with my followers.

Club Seeding

I am passionate about my involvement in different organizations on campus, so it felt rewarding to get the opportunity to share my other interests with them! I loved being able to share something I was enthusiastic about with the people close to me.

Door Knockers

One of the creative activities that we did was placing pimple patches on doors throughout my apartment to share the launch of Good Molecules’ new pimple patches. It was a fun and unique way to engage with people in my community.

Campus Tabling

Another Ohio State GMU ambassador and I went to a spot on campus to share products with students, answer any questions and get them excited about Good Molecules.

Original photo by madison medlen

REFLECTING

Each event allowed us to share quality skincare and engage with community members. This hands-on experience has allowed me to learn from experts and gain valuable insights into effective communication and marketing strategies.

While the free goodies are incredibly appreciated, I am most thankful for the guidance I received. Beyond promoting products, I developed essential skills in areas like brand storytelling, community engagement and data organization. The program also helped me grow professionally and inspired me to explore a career path in public relations and marketing with more confidence.

This opportunity was transformative, and I am grateful for the connections I have made. Representing Good Molecules was more than an ambassador position; it was a step toward becoming a more skilled and dedicated professional.