My Annotated Playlist: 10 Songs Worth Viewing From a Feminist Perspective

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I took my first Women’s, Gender and Sexualities Studies class at Ohio State, I have come to listen to certain songs in a different light. What seemed merely like catchy beats and strings of lyrics are now stories of the human experience that I simply cannot ignore. They are a medium of not just personal expression, but also awareness around societal issues, norms, and expectations. So, put on your headphones and listen along as I dissect ten songs from a feminist perspective.

“MARIA” BY HWASA

Genre: K-Pop

Theme: Body Positivity

Something that women are continuously judged by is their appearance. In a world of plastic surgery and cosmetics, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that women come in all shapes and sizes, with bodies that are beautiful and strong in their own unique ways. The song Maria is a reminder not just to society, but also to women themselves that holding unrealistic beauty standards is toxic.

The Korean artist behind the song, Hwasa, sings about the criticism she has received from Korean culture for not living up to the body “norms” of her fellow female K-pop idols.

Armed by her curvy body and unique facial features that contrast the Korean beauty industry, the singer announced, “If I don’t fit the beauty standards, I’ll set my own standards.”

“Maria,” Hwasa’s Christian name, is used in the song to remind herself that she has always been beautiful. This is heard in her lyrics: “Maria. Maria. I’m saying this for you. It’s a starry night. Don’t torture yourself. Oh Maria Maria. I’m saying this for you. Why are you trying so hard? You’re already beautiful.”

What I find really interesting about the making of this song is that it utilizes the media and popular culture as a way to fight back against a social issue that was propagated by the same. While body shaming through popular culture can cause eating disorders and self-loathing, songs like Hwasa’s can foster a sense of power, self-love, and confidence.

Hwasa’s story through Maria shows us that popular culture is a versatile tool that can be used to advocate for feminism, but at the same time, can also tear it down.

“THE MAN” BY TAYLOR SWIFT

Genre: pop

Genre: sexism in the work force

A question every woman finds herself asking at least one in her life is if things would be easier as a man. Not because she does not like being a woman or because she sees herself as inferior, but because in the time she has taken to move one step forward, a man takes three. It is because she has to prove that she is worthy when a man is worthy by the right of his sex. “The Man” by Taylor Swift asks this question in the lyrics: “I am so sick of running as fast as I can. Wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man.”

This question is also reflected in Taylor’s rise to fame as a singer. Despite her obvious accomplishments as an artist, the media continuously searches for ways to tear her down. She is constantly accused of only writing songs about her past relationships, insinuating that she is a petty and jealous person, despite the fact that male singers do the same all the time. She states how society questions a woman’s success and fame, and in turn her own, in the line “They wouldn’t shake their heads and question how much of this I deserve.”

I was able to relate her song to my own mother, an accomplished partner in a big four firm who is constantly underestimated due to her sex. Often, women are automatically seen as less competent, too nice, and unable to put the hours in because of the unpaid domestic work they are perceived to be preoccupied at home with. They are seen as natural caregivers and nurturers, not as breadwinners and achievers. These stereotypical gender roles must be criticized.

We are evolved beings who are able to learn and be versatile in personality. The painting of women as incapable and overly emotional is used by the patriarchy and by capitalists to exploit their talents. Taylor Swift’s “The Man” exposes this cycle of patriarchy, capitalism, and sexism. A cycle that needs to be broken.

“BROWN SKIN GIRL” BY BEYONCE

genre: pop

theme: racism and appropriation

When I say the word “royalty,” who do you think of? Perhaps you think of famous European conquerors like Alexander the Great? Or maybe famous queens like Marie Antionette and Anne Boleyn? But what about Nefertiti and Hatshepsut, famous black queens of Egypt? What about Jhansi Ki Rani, a warrior queen from India? These names may have been heard of before, but are less popular than the names of white royalty listed above.

Upon the onset of colonialism, slavery, and white supremacy, these names have been lost and the glory of their once beautiful, rich, and lavish empires diminished. What people fail to remember is that before colonialism, brown skin was not a symbol of inferiority and ugliness, but rather one of power, beauty and prosperity. “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce reminds us of just this.

The song primarily addresses black women whose inherent beauty, akin to once royals in history, is often seen to contradict the white beauty standards of today. It talks about the internal strength that black women have always possessed–whether it be in the past during slavery, or in the present due to its continuing ramifications. The lyrics, “If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told me. Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls. Your back against the world. I never trade you for anybody else” implores black women to practice self-love and showcase resilience against the obstacles the world presents them with.

Beyonce’s representation of black beauty and femininity creates an environment that fosters acceptance in a positive and non-exploitative way. As a black woman herself, she speaks of natural beauty through lyrics like “I love everything about you, from your nappy curls. To every single curve, your body natural.” The music video to “Brown Skin Girl” only emphasizes this through its plush costumes of gowns and corsets that accentuate these unique and beautiful features.

I was also able to connect this song to the modern practice of appropriating black and brown culture today. While black and brown women have been persecuted for the melanin in their skin and secretly desired for their body shapes that were otherwise ridiculed in the past, modern pop culture has transformed it into sexually admirable traits when replicated in Caucasian women through fake tans, braids, and cosmetic procedures. Some people see this as a sign of integration and acceptance. I personally feel like true acceptance and inclusivity does not come through such exploitation, but rather by displaying a sense of self-empowerment and love as seen in Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl.”

“OOH ANTAVA” BY INDRAVATI CHAUHAN

genre: Tollywodd

Theme: sexual violence and harassment

A woman’s body is many things to her. It is the medium through which she experiences the world, a place for her to nourish her children, and a source of creativity and intelligence. Most importantly, it is one of the few things in life that is hers and hers alone. This is something that the world continues to fail to grasp, especially in light of the male gaze.

The song “Ooh Antava” is a Telegu or Tollywood song from India, which was originally sung by Indravati Chauhan for the movie Pushpa. It speaks about a group of women who are frustrated by how men view their bodies as objects of pleasure, no matter how they dress and behave. The lyrics “The girl who wears a saree, boys stare at her too. The girl who wears short skirts, boys stare at her too,” speaks of how women wearing modest clothing (here a saree) and women wearing short clothing both get harassed. This is especially relevant in a country like India with one of the highest rape rates in the world.

It is not uncommon to find news articles where rape is justified by politicians and national leaders because of the victim’s attire. The lyrics “Be it a fat girl or a thin girl, some boys hang out at her door. Seeing the girl alone, he starts misbehaving with her,” refers to how men claim to want slim women, seeming to put them at more risk of harassment, but when a woman is alone, that doesn’t matter. This further reiterates how no woman is truly safe and that their looks are not what causes sexual harassment.

The line “Ooh Antava Maava” is a catcall yelled at women in South India when they leave their homes. As an Indian woman myself, this is perhaps one of my favorite songs in this playlist, for it addresses a fear that Indian women have to live with on a daily basis which often goes swept under the rug.

While this song specifies the Indian woman’s struggles, objectification is a universal issue faced by many ethnicities. Ooh Antava conveys how wrong it is to sexualize women based on their appearance and further stereotype them as “asking for it.” Just because a woman is attractive or decides to behave or dress in a certain way, does not mean her body can be touched or commanded by anyone but herself.

“WILD” BY TROYE SIVAN

genre: pop

theme: queer love

‌Acceptance is one of the hardest things to receive from the world. It is even harder, however, to bestow the same upon oneself, especially when one’s identity strays from the social norm. The LGBTQ+ community is one such demographic that struggles with this on an everyday basis.

The song “Wild” by Troye Sivan showcases this through the story of two young boys falling in love in a suburban neighborhood. As a gay man himself, Sivan explains how the song represents genuine puppy love and the struggle to come to terms with oneself and sexuality.

While the lyrics to the song primarily express the feeling of giddy young love, the music video portrays the purity behind it as we follow the boys through their childhood. We begin by seeing them engage in harmless play and enjoyment while their fathers sip beers together. One day while drinking together, their fathers get into an argument leading to them separating the boys. This can be seen as a metaphor for the separation and pain people go through when their love is not heteronormative. The lyrics “Leave this blue neighborhood” expresses the boys’ desire to leave and restart in a place more accepting of their love. The music video ends with the two of them finally together as they reminisce about their childhood and the start of their relationship.

“Wild” reminds me a lot of how societal norms try to erase a person’s queerness and individuality. The song presents a love or way of life worth fighting for. It is the promise of this better tomorrow that arms people with the power to stand up for themselves today.

“kazino” BY: bibbi

genre: K-Pop

theme: chasing a fictional high

How much are you willing to risk for the thrill? How many chips? How much blood? Is the thrill worth it? “KAZINO” by the Korean singer BIBBI asks us just this.

Risk makes us feel alive, and while it drives us to take necessary action, it is also the energy that fuels dangerous activities like substance abuse and gambling. BIBBI in “KAZINO” wants us to be reminded of the fine line between ambition and self-harm. “Kazino” is the Russian word for “casino” and is a song that follows a woman’s journey through her love for gambling. No matter how much she loses and who she owes, she always comes back, lured by the fake promise of the odds finally landing in her favor. The line “Risk it, risk it, risk it, till the last dime” shows she is willing to sacrifice everything, like her financial security, her body, and her dignity all in search of a hypothetical reward. A set of bills that were never guaranteed.

In a modern world that forces a life of continuous dissatisfaction and greed, it is important to never lose sight of what truly matters. To appreciate what you already have and weigh the consequences of making impulsive decisions. While money and thrill can bring a person happiness to a certain extent, it cannot buy you back the health, safety, or peace of mind you once had. With each role of the dice, there is the chance that you will forfeit the beauty of your past. While a capitalist society driven by instantaneous gratification and pleasure will tell you otherwise, “KAZINO” implores you to take a minute to pause. To reflect. And to finally ask how much of yourself you are willing to sell while chasing the high that keeps slipping your grasp.

“woman like me” BY little mix ft. Nicki Minaj

genre: pop

theme: the idiosyncratic woman

She is too loud, works too much, and is too opinionated. She is not perfect. She is not for me. Maybe you have heard this before. Maybe you have thought this about yourself. Maybe it has made you question whether you are worthy of love. Worthy of appreciation. Little Mix is here to tell you that you are. You are worth of all of it and more no matter, what kind of woman you are.

“Woman Like Me” speaks of this in a romantic and sexual context by referring to the female search for a partner who can handle every aspect of her. It alludes to the general expectation for a woman to be demure and follow the patriarchal definition of femininity. She must earn love and respect through conferring to these expectations rather than them being simply given to her for the person she is.

Little Mix’s music addresses the importance of raising your voice and feeling confident in your feminine energy. It is truly music made from the female perspective for a female audience. I have come to view the song “Woman Like Me” as a reminder that it is never a woman’s responsibility to be less or to dial it down. The right person, whether it be a platonic, romantic, or professional relationship, will appreciate her for who she is. It is not her job to be less of a woman to make sure someone else shines brighter. If they are worthy of her, they will shine regardless, and her presence will add to their life instead of diminishing it.

“Ivonny Bonita” BY Karol G

genre: pop and bachata mix

theme: taking control of your sexuality

Have you ever experienced the feeling of waiting to finally be confident enough to take control of yourself and your sexuality? Personally, I have. This feeling can take many shapes and forms. It can mean a night out where you wear your favorite dress and go out with the awareness that you look beautiful. It can be lighting a candle and taking a long bath to celebrate your body through a night of self-care and pampering. It can be enjoying yourself with a partner or even dancing around your living room to your favorite song. Whatever it looks like to you, “Ivonny Bonita” by Karol G wants you to enjoy it with complete confidence.

Translated loosely to “pretty Ivonny,” the song celebrates Ivonny, a young woman who is coming into her own at the age of twenty. She is a free spirit who cherishes herself on the terms she sets for herself. She is not shy about what others think, and as a result she is simply more beautiful for it. Ivonny is perhaps a part of every woman. The part of them that is unapologetic, brilliant, and gorgeous. She is the part of ourselves that reminds us that we need to love and accept our body and sexuality first in order for others to do so in return.

“dancing with the devil” BY demi Lovato

genre: pop

theme: substance abuse from a feminist perspective

It’s just one glass. One drag. One line. And on it goes. I am no expert on the nature of addiction. In fact, I am far from it. To say that I have never seen it consume someone, however, would be a lie. To say that I am unaware of how those struggling with it are gossiped about poorly behind their backs would be sheer ignorance. Addiction is neither a choice nor a weakness. It hits you when you least expect it and it is tormenting both physically and mentally to give up.

I was unaware of this until recently, but there is a feminist perspective to addiction. It is one that advocates for the rehabilitation of those it affects, understands the circumstances that led a person to it, and at the very least, cares for the safety of those battling it.

“Dancing with the Devil” by Demi Lavato chronicles her journey with substance abuse. The line “twisted reality, hopeless insanity” showcases how it consumed her life in a way that robbed her of her autonomy to stop. The music video shows how her body was exploited when she was vulnerable and how addiction nearly robbed her of her life.

The album itself is named Dancing with The Devil… The Art of Starting Over and advocates for grace and self-forgiveness as one heals themselves from the trauma addiction inflicted on them. They are deserving of empathy, respect, and care just like every other human being. There is no timeline for one’s recovery, and it is never too late to start over.

“pink pony club” BY Chappell roan

genre: pop

theme: acceptance and belonging

Sometimes, the definition of home is extremely abstract. To some, it’s a place they come back to every night with a warm bed and hot meal, while to others, it’s the place they feel most loved and cared for. It may be tangible like your family home or intangible like a hobby that reminds you of who you are. What all of these have in common is that they provide an individual with a sense of belonging.

So, what if you spent your whole life searching for that feeling? Unable to find it as easily as your peers and wondering whether you will? This is essentially what the song “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan addresses for the LGBTQ+ community. In an environment devoid of the acceptance and kinship of others, the song expresses how an individual finds it dancing on stage in a drag club. It was where they could finally be authentically themselves, having come from a conservative Southern community that did not accept them for who they were. Once found, the Pink Pony Club will forever be a vital part of them: a source of comfort and warmth in an, at times, cold and bitter world.

As a member of the queer community herself, Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” testifies to the universal human need to feel seen and included in an environment that one can confidently and undoubtedly call their home.