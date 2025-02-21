“Romeo + Juliet” on Broadway: Love is in the Air

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Flashback to the first week of December: My friend sneaks me into the music building, courtesy of her privileges as a music minor, so we can “lock in” for finals. Twenty minutes later, we’re scouring the Spirit Airlines website for the cheapest tickets to New York. As a Broadway connoisseur, she was dying to see Rachel Zegler perform live in “Romeo + Juliet” on Broadway — a modern twist on the historical Shakespeare play. I’d only ever watched the musicals “Hamilton” and “Rent” here in Columbus, so this was an entirely new experience for me, too. I still wince a little when I remember how much those tickets cost, but who cares about papers and exams when you’ve got two hotshot celebrities and a vacation in the city that never sleeps to look forward to?

I love nothing more than the smell of smoke and garbage everywhere in the streets, which was a welcome sight after a frantic day at the airport. OK, but actually seeing Times Square in person, lined with endless rows of shops and vendors — all of which hurt my wallet a little more than I’d care to admit — was a wild experience.

On the day of the play, we headed to the theater just after lunch, about two hours before the start time. It was already packed. I almost got lost in the flurry of fans lining up at the merch stalls, though I’m kicking myself now for not buying anything. And, I won’t lie, it was more casual than I’d anticipated. I even packed a formal dress and a pair of heels per my friend’s suggestion, but I never got the chance to wear them. For this occasion, casual jeans and sweaters were in, and fancy get-ups were out.

The casualness seemed true of the performance itself, too. The stage was much smaller than I expected, but it made the experience more intimate. Even about five rows back, I had no problem seeing each of the actors (and their facial expressions, for once!). At some points, the leads even sat on a high-rise platform directly to my right and spoke to the standing audience members who couldn’t find a seat.

Each actor wore modern biker clothes, which they stayed in for most of the performance. Only the leads changed into silver sequined bodysuits and casual PJs later on. I won’t lie, though, most of the outfits were a bit lackluster for me and didn’t seem to mesh well with the choice of props. One of the actor’s outfits even consisted of a bra and not much else! The props that stood out to me the most were the shopping cart full of stuffed animals and the inflatable pool float that I still can’t quite wrap my mind around. Some of the cast members also took on two roles at once without much costume change, and as someone who isn’t too familiar with the side characters, it was a bit difficult to follow at times.

Overall, it was just a bit too jarring to listen to a historical script with entirely modern visuals, though, I guess it’s nothing new considering “Romeo + Juliet” (1996) starring Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio (which I had to analyze to death my freshman year of high school).

I was also a bit disappointed with the lack of set changes, save for a beautiful bed of gardens that appears when Romeo laments his hopeless love for Juliet, and, of course, the bed hanging from the ceiling when he performs his iconic pull-up kiss. That being said, for all my reservations about the stage set-up, the actors’ performances cannot be understated.

Rachel Zegler was not performing that day, much to my friend’s dismay, but understudy Missy Malek delivered a stunning performance. I was also pleasantly surprised by Kit Connor’s performance; I’d only ever seen him in “Heartstopper,” so I wasn’t sure how his on-screen acting skills would translate to the theater stage. The two had such great chemistry together, and one of my favorite scenes is even their first meeting at the masquerade. They circle around the stage, casting curious looks at each other, the spotlight illuminating Juliet as Romeo first notices her. They lean in, almost kiss and then she steps away, leaving him longing for her love.

I did enjoy the second half of the play much more than the first. It took on the darker, more tragic tones I’m so fond of, as did the acting. Sola Fadiran — who played both of Juliet’s parents, Lady Capulet and Capulet — was a powerful performer. His voice echoed through the audience as he delivered his impassionate speech condemning Juliet for her love. In that moment, you can’t help but despise his character, all the while in complete awe of the sheer rawness of the emotions he portrays.

As the play drew to a close with a final embrace between Romeo and Juliet, both now deceased, my friend rushed me out of the auditorium, right to the stanchions outside. I wouldn’t really consider myself a Kit Connor fan but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel a rush of excitement getting my first celebrity autograph on my playbill — don’t worry, it’s now safely tucked away at home in a protective sleeve. Needless to say, I’m already planning my next girls’ trip to the Big Apple, and this time, I will be buying that overpriced merch.