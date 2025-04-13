Why Losing Friends in College is Totally Normal

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

female friendships

College is a time to find out who you truly are because it begins the path to your adult life. During this time, friends, family and significant others also play a huge role in finding yourself. For college women, this is a time where we learn just how much we have been built and loved by the women in our lives. Female friendships hold an extremely special place in each of our hearts.

From the friends you grew up with to the ones made in your early college years and even the ones we have yet to meet, female friendship is like no other. The love, loyalty and understanding is what keeps us by each other’s side! But, along with this, it is okay to grow out of friendships. Learning what was right for us before may not be what’s right for us now is normal, even though it may not feel like it.

normalizing this

Just like romantic relationships, friendships can have seasons. This means it’s natural for them to come to an end. Our generation has normalized going through romantic breakups, coping and crying, but we don’t talk enough about the pain that can come from losing a friend.

why do friendships end?

There are many reasons why any seemingly-perfect relationship ends:

Goals: Sometimes, two people may not have the same goals in mind. This can cause clashes in time management or how driven the both of you may be together. If someone is not motivating you or checking in on you during hard times, it may be time to end the friendship.

Growing apart: Even though it sounds cliché, it is normal for people to realize that as we grow, we may not be going in the same directions when it comes to goals, school or lifestyles.

Real Friendship: You may have friends who shut you down, don’t listen or always walk all over you. This may mean it is time to find new friends or speak up about how you are feeling. Letting others feel comfortable with treating you badly is never okay.

Taking Accountability: It isn’t always the other person’s fault, and sometimes stepping back and evaluating the situation can open your mind to that. Understanding where things went wrong is very important.

Dealing with it

Losing friends is truly difficult, especially as young students who are still figuring out life. Whether you ended a friendship or someone else did, it is okay to feel sad about it. It might feel over-dramatic to cry over losing a friend, but it is totally normal. Losing someone who was a large part of your life hurts! Let yourself be upset, talk to real friends and be okay with the fact that everything happens for a reason!

College is the best place to make new friends in your major, dorm or random classes. You never know where your next female friendship may come from. There are friends out there who will have your best interests at heart. Friends who will bond over makeup, nails, music or coffee. You just have to find them and remember to always be a good friend as well. Female friendships will never fail to be the strongest ones, so understand that losing one thing may lead to something better!