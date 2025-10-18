Hydrate Or “Die”drate: How To Regularly Drink More Water

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Hydrate or “die”drate” has probably been cheerfully chirped at you by a well-meaning teacher or friend, and typically people don’t pay it much mind. As a society, we all know we should drink more water, but that usually doesn’t happen. Whether or not we are busy, or forget to, by the end of the day the average adult has only consumed 44 of the suggested 73-100 ounces per day, based on studies by the CDC and Cleveland Clinic of Health. It might not seem that serious, but this lack of hydration can be detrimental to your health, with side effects like dangerously low blood pressure, kidney issues, and electrolyte imbalances. Increasing your hydration on a daily basis can help to avoid health problems and raise benefits such as keeping a regular body temperature, clearing your mind and skin, and helping to protect your bones and joints.

The water bottle

The first step to getting more hydration is what your drink of the day comes in. Having a cute water bottle might drive you to drink more water, especially if you spent a pretty penny on it. Recently, I invested in an Owala and have noticed that I’ve been drinking more water because of it. Getting to use my new– and dare I say pretty– water bottle has motivated me to keep it filled and continuously use it throughout my day. As a reminder, make sure you are cleaning out your water bottle regularly to avoid mold or bacteria that can grow in there.

Electrolytes and Additives

I know I have heard this tip before, and most likely so have you, but it is worth repeating. Dehydration can lead to an imbalance in electrolyte levels, so adding electrolytes into your water is a no-brainer! I personally use Liquid-IV, but there are many different alternatives out on the market that can make sure you’re getting those electrolytes you need. As an added bonus, they typically make your drink taste delicious, which can motivate you to consume even more water.

Build that routine

Building a routine can help us to create many habits, good or bad. Creating a routine of bringing your water bottle to class, or drinking a glass when you wake up and with every meal, can get you into the rhythm of drinking more regularly. Personally, I enjoy having water with me during classes, and having some with me while I do homework and study. As I write this, I have a water bottle sitting next to me in case I need a break or I get thirsty. It also makes it easier to access water if you have a bottle with you wherever you go, so the excuse of “Oh, there wasn’t any water nearby,” no longer applies.

Sometimes, the answer isn’t Water

I know what you’re thinking. “Kate, you just spent this entire article talking about how we should drink more water and how to do it! Why are you telling us that it isn’t the answer?”

After a while, drinking water all the time can start to get pretty boring. However, if you are still trying to get hydration on a day to day basis, there are alternatives. Teas, fresh juices, and sparkling waters are alternatives that are still really hydrating, and helps if you want to mix it up. Not everyone wants to drink water, all day, every day. (I mean, I do, but that’s because I really enjoy it). It is perfectly normal to want an alternative or a change, and there are plenty of options that can help you get to your hydration goal without actually just drinking straight water.

Hopefully some of these tips inspired you to drink more water. Remember all of the health benefits of hydration, plus the wonderful sensation you get after drinking a cold glass of water, and feeling the refreshing wave go through your body. Add lemon slices or electrolytes, dress it up in a cute bottle, or force yourself to drink some with every meal, do whatever it takes to drink more water, because it is so helpful and can really help to have that extra feeling of health and cleanliness.