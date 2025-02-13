Gateway Film Center: February Films

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Gateway Film Center is an amazing cultural resource for OSU students. It shows many films throughout the week, and each one has a different story to tell its viewers. Most people are unaware that you can get two tickets per week for only $3 each if you buy them at the D-Tix office located on the ground floor of the Ohio Union. You can even use BuckID cash to buy them!

On a night when I have free time and nothing planned, it’s the perfect place to watch an eye-opening film I would never watch otherwise. If you want to get into film and watch some of the best movies of the year, Gateway is the perfect place to do that! Here are some movies Gateway is showing in the coming weeks that I think would be worth your time.

“September 5” (2024)

“September 5” is one of the most incredible and impactful movies I have watched in years. In 91 minutes, the movie follows the ABC news broadcasters responsible for showing the 1972 Munich Olympic Games on American television. During the games, there was a terrorist attack on Israeli Olympic team members orchestrated by affiliates of the Palestinian militant group, Black September. It’s a movie that will leave you thinking about current events in the Israel-Palestine conflict and the long-lasting effects of Germany’s actions against Jews during World War II. I couldn’t recommend it more.

2025 Oscar Nominated Short Films: Live Action

Beginning on Feb. 14, Gateway will show all of the Oscar-nominated short films in the Animation, Documentary and Live Action categories. This is a great way to see several of the most incredible films of the year in one go. Each of the five films included are between 15 and 20 minutes long. A description of some of the films will help you understand what their stories are focused on:

“A Lien” is only 15 minutes long and reflects on the inhumane system of U.S. immigration enforcement. The main characters are from El Salvador and struggle with their lives in the U.S.

“Anuja” is a film with the mission to raise awareness about the plight of child laborers and the importance of education. The film follows a young girl named Abuja who works in a garment factory in Delhi, India, and what happens when she is given the rare opportunity to attend school.

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent” is a Croatian film depicting the true story of the Štrpci massacre. Eighteen Muslims were pulled from a train by a Serbian paramilitary group and massacred. The story is centered around the man who tried to stand up to the train’s attackers.

“Armand” (2024)

“Armand” is a Norwegian film focused on young children crossing boundaries. The psychological drama conveys the assertiveness of a mother forced to defend her son against allegations following a prank on another child. It is bound to create a suspenseful environment in which adults feel shame for children’s actions.

“Rounding” (2025)

“Rounding” is a humanist and unconventional film. A young doctor becomes haunted by his past as he is consumed by the case of a young asthma patient who has strange symptoms. “Rounding” is a film that confronts the spectator with the harsh reality of the world of medicine. The spectator is able to take a different, more honest perspective of the struggles that can come with a career in the medical field.

Gateway is an incredible resource that will allow you to gain perspectives from filmmakers around the world. Tickets are inexpensive and the cycle of new movies being shown at the film center is constantly changing.