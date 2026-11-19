This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the morning, we often find ourselves reaching for the sweatpants, especially as the weather is turning. However, there is something about getting dressed with intention that can change the way you approach an entire day. It is more than choosing an outfit, putting on your favorite shoes, or deciding which accessories complete the look. It is about making a conscious decision to show up for yourself before the world even has the chance to show up for you.

Somewhere along the way, we started saving our favorite outfits for special occasions. The perfect dress waits in the closet for a dinner reservation, a special event, or a night when we know pictures will be taken. We save the good shoes, the statement pieces and sometimes even our best energy for the days we consider worthy of them. But what if we stopped treating ordinary days as if they are less deserving of our effort?

Wear the outfit you have been saving. Put on the shoes that make you feel confident. Take an extra few minutes to do something that makes you feel like yourself. Not because someone might notice, but because you deserve to feel good walking into your own day. You do not need a special invitation or a calendar full of plans to give yourself a reason to get dressed up!

A little more intention

But getting dressed is only half of it. The way you carry yourself matters just as much as what you put on in the morning. Your attitude, your energy, and the way you treat the people around you are all part of the impression you leave behind.

Something is refreshing about being around someone who genuinely enjoys life. Someone who looks for the good in a normal day, makes an effort to compliment others and chooses to bring positive energy into a room. Not every day will be perfect, and positivity does not mean pretending otherwise; it means deciding that a difficult morning does not have to define the rest of your day. It can mean remaining open to the possibility that something wonderful can happen, even when you have no idea what it might look like.

Consider positivity your best accessory. It will never go out of style.

There is a difference between dressing to impress others and dressing in a way that reflects the person you are becoming. One is rooted in approval, while the other comes from confidence. The goal is not to look like someone else, follow every trend, or build an image that earns attention. It is to discover what makes you feel authentic and let that individuality speak for itself.

Fashion designer Joan Madison offers an interesting perspective on this idea. Through her couture work and design collections, Madison explores fashion as a form of self-expression, confidence, and empowerment. Her work encourages women to embrace their individuality and become their best selves. That philosophy extends beyond the clothes themselves. It is a reminder that becoming your best self is something you actively work toward in the way you dress, think, and interact with the world.

Fashion has always been able to communicate something before we say a word. A favorite color, a thoughtfully put-together outfit, or a piece that makes us feel confident can reflect parts of our personalities that words sometimes cannot. But personal style is not about wearing the most expensive label or having the newest wardrobe; it is about knowing who you are and being comfortable expressing it. Confidence is not something you can purchase, and authenticity will never go out of style.

While getting dressed and choosing a positive outlook should always start with you, there is something to be said about the unexpected opportunities that come from simply showing up.

You never know who you might meet on an ordinary Tuesday. You never know when a casual conversation could turn into a professional connection, when someone might recognize your creativity, or when an unexpected introduction could lead to an opportunity you had not even considered. The person sitting across from you at Starbucks, the woman you meet at an event, or the stranger who notices something distinctive about your style could become part of a story you never saw coming.

Of course, you should never feel that your appearance determines your worth or whether you deserve an opportunity. It does not. But how you present yourself, alongside the attitude you bring into a room, can communicate that you are intentional, confident and open to what life has to offer. You cannot predict every opportunity that will come your way, but you can decide how you show up when it does.

The impression that lasts

Perhaps the most underrated part of making a lasting impression is how you make other people feel. Remembering someone’s name, asking questions, giving a genuine compliment, or simply taking an interest in someone else’s story can mean more than any designer label. A beautiful outfit might catch someone’s attention, but your character and warmth are what make a lasting impression.

Think about the people you remember most. Chances are, it is not always what they wore that stands out. It is how they made you feel, how naturally they carried themselves, how they treated the people around them and the way they could make a simple conversation feel meaningful. Being well-mannered, open-minded, and genuinely kind is unforgettable. Being well-dressed is the addition.

There is also something to be said about the little habits that shape how we show up. Waking up with enough time to enjoy the morning, taking pride in your appearance, speaking kindly to yourself, and approaching the day with a sense of possibility: these things may seem small, but they reflect a larger decision to be intentional about the life you are creating. The best version of yourself is not someone you become overnight; it is someone you choose to work toward, one day at a time.

Maybe that is the real takeaway: make an effort, but make it for the right reasons. Wake up with intention. Choose clothes that make you feel like yourself. Allow yourself to have a good day, even when things do not go exactly as planned. Be kind to the people you encounter. Stay open to conversations, experiences, and opportunities that might not have been part of your original plans.

You do not have to wait until you have somewhere important to be to become the person you want to be. You can start on a Wednesday morning, in an outfit you love, with a positive outlook and the decision to make the most of whatever the day brings.

Dress for yourself. Carry yourself with confidence. Lead with kindness. Let your attitude be your best accessory. And never underestimate what can happen when you decide that every day is worth showing up for!