Navigating Imposter Syndrome as a Woman in Business

According to the National Library of Medicine, imposter syndrome is defined as, “the persistent inability to believe that one’s success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one’s own efforts or skills.”

From checking LinkedIn daily and seeing people receive their dream internship offer to scanning the classroom in statistics to find others who feel just as confused, imposter syndrome is common. It is especially prominent in an environment where a person might feel as though they do not fit in, are not good enough or do not deserve the opportunities they have achieved.

Being a small piece of the large puzzle curated by the business school, being surrounded by accomplished peers and leaders can amplify the feeling of isolation and allow self-doubt to creep in. Imposter syndrome can be an exhausting and constant state of competition, but a majority of it is a one-sided battle with one’s own mind.

Additionally, navigating the path of rejection is an inevitable hurdle everyone has to jump through, especially to forge a path for redirection and improvement. This can be significantly challenging for someone who has imposter syndrome.

Here are five tips to help maneuver through the negative impacts of imposter syndrome:

Find a support system

While navigating through my experiences with imposter syndrome in business, I found that leaning on my peers helped lessen the feeling of isolation. Through pep talks and check-ins, I found a stable support system I could meet up with to study, keep me motivated and recognize my potential.

Understand that there is no timeline

After facing multiple rejections from programs, student organizations and internships, my worries about being left behind were heightened. Questions like, “What if I’m not good enough?” entered my brain. However, I slowly began to understand that the timeline I constructed in my mind was born from unrealistic expectations and comparison to others. Each opportunity that ended in a rejection led to a path that was even better. Just remember: the world’s most renowned CEOs started off as students and had to climb the ladder too.

Celebrate small wins

Getting an internship, landing a dream job or being accepted into a highly competitive student organization is a huge accomplishment. However, practicing gratitude and understanding the small wins lead to the big ones helps reframe your mindset. Submitting an application, talking to mentors, setting up coffee chats and finding areas for improvement and growth are all one step forward. Outside of professional settings, simply waking up and taking time for oneself is a small win.

Overall, while imposter syndrome can feel overwhelming and isolating, it’s important to remember that it’s a shared experience, especially in competitive and high-pressure environments. The journey is not linear, and each setback is an opportunity for personal growth and reflection.

By finding a supportive network, letting go of unrealistic timelines and celebrating even the smallest victories, we can begin to reframe our mindset and combat feelings of inadequacy. Success isn’t always about comparing ourselves to others — it’s about recognizing our own progress and embracing our unique paths. With patience, self-compassion and persistence, we can navigate imposter syndrome and unlock our full potential.