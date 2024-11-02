aespa’s Latest Album Gave Me “Whiplash”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

As one of the most popular fourth-generation girl groups dominating the K-pop industry, aespa has solidified their spot as a household name (and brand image) with their newest release “Whiplash.”

Debuting under SM Entertainment in November 2020 with “Black Mamba” and continuing with their iconic title tracks “Next Level” and “Welcome to My World,” aespa already has a discography for the ages. But 2024 has been the year for them. All of their title tracks (and even some b-sides) since November have been chart-topping hits, including “Drama,” “Supernova” and my personal favorite “Armageddon.”

This past October, all four members, Karina (Yu Ji-min), Giselle (Aeri Uchinaga), Winter (Kim Min-jeong) and Ningning (Ning Yizhuo), officially released their solo concert tracks — proof of their prowess as individual artists. (Karina’s “Up” even achieved a real-time all-kill on Korean music charts by simultaneously topping four of the country’s major streaming platforms with 1.4 million streams in a single day!)

Now, they’re returning with their signature superhuman, sci-fi concept — stronger than ever!

1. Whiplash

I won’t lie, “Armageddon” is a tough act to follow and I’m not sure “Whiplash” does aespa’s skills justice. It’s definitely a dance song you’d hear at a club with its rhythmic thumping beat and instrumentals, though it seems like one I’d enjoy more as part of a stage performance rather than for casual listening.

The chorus is catchy and the song is far from “bad,” but it is a tad repetitive, and it feels as if the song never truly takes off. It simply lacks the hook, dance break or bridge that makes some of their best songs so good.

2. Kill It

“Kill It” is peak aespa (and, in my opinion, could’ve worked as a more impactful title track). It’s almost reminiscent of “Drama” with its loud, whirring instrumentals and unforgettable build-up to the bridge. The chorus is a unique mix of rap and singing that encapsulates their unreal vocal talent — an addictive masterpiece.

3. Flights, Not Feelings

As the proclaimed b-side of choice of all four members, I had high expectations for this song, and it did not disappoint. I almost felt like I was floating when I heard it for the first time. It’s just the kind of track I’d listen to while unwinding after a long day.

I wouldn’t say it’s my favorite on the album, but the flowy chorus, old school instrumental and, again, their one-of-a-kind vocals, make it a strong, memorable song.

4. Pink Hoodie

Another rap song, “Pink Hoodie” has a catchy chorus with an interesting instrumental element. I won’t lie, the “cool girl” vibes I got from this song instantly reminded me of ITZY and NCT! The bridge, especially, showcases their vocal talent in a more low-key setting, effective even without the flair of belting and high notes.

5. Flowers

I knew instantly from the highlight medley (a teaser of all the tracks prior to release) that “Flowers” would be my absolute favorite song on the album, and maybe even aespa’s entire discography.

The song sets off with a soft string melody, its instrumentals building upon each other, though never overpowering their vocals (a tough, if not impossible, feat in and of itself). Alongside their sultry vocals, the lyrics are equally hypnotizing: “You’re my dahlia, tulips and daisies, a slowly spreading fragrance.” Not to mention, the vocal layering in the pre-chorus has been stuck in my head all week; it’s a shame it only comes once in the song.

TL; DR: You will feel like you’re in a trance listening to this song.

6. Just Another Girl

“Just Another Girl” is reminiscent of their b-side from another album, “Long Chat,” with its chill, summer-like instrumentals, but the lyrics are anything but: “Looking at you, caught red-handed. Secretly smirking, you love it. Did you think I’d just be sad?” and “From this moment on, watch out. You have no more chances, just one shot. I was too good for you.”

All I have to say about that? Girl. Boss.

I remember when the teaser photos for aespa’s debut dropped all the way back in 2020 and all the craze that followed their vocals and choreography in “Black Mamba.” What I didn’t realize then was how well they’d grow into their concept. It’s as ahead of its time now as it was then.

Here’s to many more years of aespa’s unprecedented success!