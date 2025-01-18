6 WOMEN-FOCUSED CLUBS TO JOIN AT OHIO STATE 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

With almost 2,000 clubs and organizations on campus, it can be overwhelming and difficult to find the ones that best align with you. As a first-semester freshman, I had no idea where to start and almost didn’t join any clubs at all. If you’re feeling the same way, these women-focused clubs are a good place to start.

Her Campus is an online magazine created by college women for college women. There are multiple committees you can join such as editorial if you want to write articles for the chapter’s website, TikTok if you’re into making video content and following online trends, or Instagram if you’re interested in creating graphics and working on marketing campaigns. If you enjoy writing for your Her Campus chapter, there are many opportunities to intern at Headquarters or even get college credit for the time you spend on the club!

Her Campus at OSU meets on Sundays at 6 p.m. and the meeting location varies.

AWOW is a club focused on awareness and activism. They advocate for global gender equality by working together to create events that address the array of problems that affect people marginalized based on sex and gender. AWOW’s events typically use education, fundraising and empowerment to meet their goals as a club. Their first meeting of the spring semester allowed members to write a letter to a representative to make their voices heard. If you are someone who cares about women’s rights and wants to get involved in activism on campus, this might be a perfect club for you.

Advocates for Women of the World meets on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the Evans Lab on campus.

The OSU branch of the American Medical Women’s Association is the perfect place for you if you’re interested in a career in the medical field. This club provides so many opportunities to its members and is the perfect place to start your pre-med journey. Some of their recent events have included CPR training, free clinic volunteering opportunities and a webinar about medical school applications where they focused on what admissions may be looking for in their applicants. AMWA is a great place to find support with your development towards the health profession you are interested in, all while getting to advocate for women’s health and wellness initiatives.

Follow their Instagram to stay updated on their events!

If you’re passionate about movies the Female Gaze Screening Club might be perfect for you. The club screens movies and then discusses them from an intersectional feminist point of view. Most screenings have a theme such as “weird girl” for the screening of the movie “Lisa Frankenstein”, or “murder mystery” for the screening of the movie “Brick.” The club goes to the Gateway Film Center on High Street once a month as a bonding event. Their general meetings typically consist of discussing and reviewing a certain movie such as “Past Lives” or “She’s the Man”.

The Female Gaze Screening Club meets every other Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fighting Pretty at Ohio State is a student ambassador program that raises awareness and fundraises for Fighting Pretty, “a non-profit organization that helps women feel strong and beautiful during and after cancer treatments.” They use events and fundraisers at OSU to help the non-profit purchase and deliver Pretty Packages. Their fundraising events include tables at the Oval where students can donate $2 and get a donut or throw a pie at a club member for $5. The Club has over 150 members, so it’s a great place to meet new people.

FOCUS is a student-run seminar series and community outreach program focused on promoting awareness and understanding of women’s scientific achievements in the field of chemistry. Their research symposiums include career panels by consultants, specialists and professors, student oral presentations and invited speaker talks. Their most recent invited speaker talk hosted two women in the field of chemistry. Dr. Angela Hight Walker’s talk was titled “My Journey from Chemistry to Physics; from Rural Ohio to a National Lab”, while Dr. Nicole Goodwin talked about “Accelerating Medicinal Chemistry through Modern High Throughput Experimentation”. They also host members-only bonding events and have a mentor program that allows undergraduate students to be paired with experienced graduate students!

At the Ohio State University, there are many groups focused on women supporting other women. College and the stressful journey of figuring out your career can be scary, and these women-focused clubs are places where you can find support, advice and friendship all while learning more about yourself.