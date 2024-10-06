The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With “Brat Summer” just ending, “Demure Fall” is on the way right behind pumpkin spice and Spirit Halloween pop-up shops. Although not everyone enjoys the cutesy labels, with a new season comes new songs to add to your playlists.

That new music you listen to doesn’t only have to be from this year, though; it can be from years or even decades ago. If you’re interested in exploring less current music, here are five songs from the 1990’s I love that even the most secure ladies can draw strength from.

Performed by No Doubt

Written by Tom Dumont and Gwen Stefani

Timeless would be an excellent word for “Just a Girl.” The bouncy intro of the song contrasts with its profound message. Can’t a woman get things done herself? What happened to that independence we fought so hard for as suffragettes and later as feminists? Repeatedly, Gwen Stefani declares that she’s had it up to here with misogyny. The song’s relevance endures even today when you would expect women to have more freedom and autonomy than in the 90’s. In present times, however, there are conversations about monitoring a woman’s pregnancies. Is this what Stefani talked about when she first sang about the world forcing her to hold a man’s hand?

Performed by des’ree

Written by des’ree and Ashley Ingram

Everyone should have an older, wiser friend willing to advise during tough times, and music fills that role for many. A prime example is Des’ree’s song “You Gotta Be.” Warning: This song is not for you if you’re priming yourself for your demure phase. Des’ree advises the movers and shakers of tomorrow that they have to be bad, bold and hard. There is a very fine balance that women specifically have to find in professional settings. This was true in the 90’s and remains true even today. Will you be able to navigate such a dangerous minefield post-graduation? All Des’ree knows is that love will save the day.

Performed by Portishead

Written by Beth Gibbons, Geoff Barrow and Adrian Utley

Chanteuse Beth Gibbons sings of being tired of playing the temptress and yearns for the freedom to be herself. The feeling she evokes in her lyrics is simply wanting to live and be a woman. It’s highly relatable, considering that Gen Z has become infamous for deleting dating apps within a week of downloading them. According to Newsweek, 65% of dating apps downloaded by Gen Z users are deleted within a month, and of those dating apps, 90% are deleted within a week. Maybe potential partners need to up their game. Gibbons is pleading in this song. She wants one good reason to love this person, not one good reason to be a woman.

Performed by PJ Harvey

Written by PJ Harvey

Rejection is universal. There will always be individuals who aren’t ready to accept your beautiful self, even if, as in this song, you have ruby-red lips and work-strong arms. What does PJ Harvey do when the man in this song brutally rebuffs her and compares her to an exhibitionistic character from folklore? She washes that man right out of her hair and takes her hips to a man who cares. According to the National Institutes of Health, a study affirmed that breakups can mimic depression. This song makes my required listening list for anyone going through a tough time with their significant other. This anthem is a must for anyone needing strength after heartache.

Performed by skunk anansie

Written by skin, cass lewis, martin kent and Robbie France

After a painful breakup, clarity often follows. In “Weak,” Skin belts out a beautiful and angry ballad about choosing yourself in the wake of an excruciating separation. The lyrics of this song demonstrate that she loves herself enough to defiantly declare that she will cry no tears for her ex even though she may be weak in her own eyes. According to NBC News, women suffer an immediately painful impact after a breakup, which makes Skin’s reaction understandable and all the more relatable.