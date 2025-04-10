5 Sol De Janeiro Products That Will Change Your Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

I know it’s cliché to say a brand or a product changed your life, but it’s a great way to catch someone’s attention and introduce them to something that is so good it deserves the compliment of being life changing.

I have been using Sol de Janeiro’s products ever since I (not so subtly) hinted to my boyfriend that I wanted the BEIJA FLOR™ JET SET and unwrapped it on Christmas morning. The packaging itself was beautiful, although his wrapping skills definitely could use some improvement.

Now that I have been using Sol de Janeiro for over a year, I feel fully equipped to share my favorite products that may actually have changed my life.

The BEIJA FLOR™ ELASTI-CREAM is probably my favorite product in the whole Sol de Janeiro collection. It’s an elasticity-boosting rich body cream that aims to boost your collagen and is made with Cacay Oil which is the oil of an evergreen tree. The Beija Flor Scent is by far my favorite, and I like to apply it after I shower at night so I can go to sleep feeling clean, hydrated and smelling amazing.

If you’re the kind of person who looks forward to your showers and uses them as a way to think, process and relax, then this body scrub will definitely elevate your routine. Sol de Janeiro’s website says it’s like a facial for your body and that couldn’t be closer to the truth. It has a warm and comforting scent with tones of Jasmine and Black Ember Plumb.

BOM DIA BODY SCRUB is a complete and total game changer when it comes to shaving, doing an amazing job at avoiding ingrown hairs and clogged pores.

As someone who struggles with frizzy hair, Sol de Janeiro’s BRAZILIAN GLOSSY™ NOURISHING HAIR OIL has helped tremendously. I tend to use it before and after I use heat on my hair, which always leaves my hair looking and feeling shiny and smooth.

This hair oil includes a blend of two different Brazilian oils, Patauá Oil which gives the hair a high-shine finish and Pequi Oil which helps create definition and fight frizz. It’s the perfect addition to your everyday bag because of its easy application and great smell.

In my opinion, the best final touch to an outfit for a night out, a beach day or a girls dinner is always a little bit of sparkle. Rio de Janeiro’s GLOWMOTIONS GLOW BODY OIL is the perfect product that will always add that missing final touch.

With summer coming up, it’s the perfect time to get into that glowy skin look that highlights your best assets. The oil comes in two different colors, Rio Sunset and Copacabana Bronze and has the same scent as the BRAZILIAN GLOSSY™ NOURISHING HAIR OIL making it the perfect self-care and scent combo.

Sol de Janeiro has a collection of different perfume mists and although I love every one I have tried so far, the CHEIROSA 59 DELÍCIA DRENCH™ PERFUME MIST is by far my favorite. It has a warm and comforting smell with tones of vanilla orchid and sheer sandalwood.

Another scent I highly recommend is the CHEIROSA 68 BEIJA FLOR™ PERFUME MIST which smells like Brazilian jasmine and pink dragonfruit. If you’re not sure which scent best fits you, you can take the fragrance quiz on their website!

Sol de Janeiro’s has been a total game changer for me because the products are so high quality. If you have yet to try them, I highly recommend you do. Who knows, they might be life changing for you too!