5 Creative Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

The season of romance is well under way, as the onslaught of red and pink will remind you the second you walk into your local grocery store. Love is in the air, along with heart-shaped helium balloons. Yet every February, couples begin to panic as the once-abundant chocolate boxes and candy hearts get snatched off the shelves. If you’re looking for creative ways to show that chivalry is still well and alive, here are a few ideas! Note that you can also tweak some of these to give to your friends instead; platonic love is just as important.

DIY Flower Bouquet

Decent flower bouquets in today’s economy is tough to find. Plus, flowers tend to wilt away after a week, and sometimes you don’t want your love symbolized by something so fleeting. Consider making your own flowers this Valentine’s Day out of materials such as:

Candy (Lollipops would be most ideal)

Paper (construction or tissue)

Clay (polymer or air dry)

Yarn (crocheted or just yarn)

Ribbons

Coffee Filters

Photo Museum

There’s a trend cycling around social media where people are making a “museum scene” inspired by their love stories. The idea is to place pictures of you and your significant other in tiny frames and add little onlookers to make it seem like your love is on display–like the art that it is. Although you can get them custom made, you can also make them yourself. Not only is it more meaningful to put in that kind of effort, but it is also more cost effective.

Mixtape

For the musically inclined, consider making a mixtape. It’s a step up from making a playlist because your effort is more tangible. You can decorate your own tracklist, album cover, and maybe even a little poster too. Add songs that remind you of that special someone, songs that they like, hold significance to your relationship, or recommendations you have for them. It’ll be perfect to pop in their CD player on the ride to your next date.

mini photo album

Don’t just post your sweetheart on your story! Make a little photo album to commemorate all the memories you share. Print out pictures or use Polaroids as the bulk of your content, and then decorate with ribbons, lace, stickers, doodles, ticket stubs, receipts, and whatever else you desire. You can make it as interactive as you want, and there’s plenty of ideas on Pinterest if you’re looking for inspiration. Some formats of photo albums to consider are Altoid tins, scrapbooks, binders, and the classic album style. If you’re feeling extra creative, you can make a paper movie theater, museum, calendar, or photo booth to display your pictures as well.

Clay trinket dish

If you’ve got some extra time on your hands, make a gift out of clay for your Valentine. Even if you don’t have a kiln or oven, there are some great air dry options out there, including clay you can make from scratch. The world is really your oyster here; sculpt whatever suits your fancy. Paint and decorate your creation however you fancy. If trinket dishes aren’t really your style, there are plenty of other options, including:

Picture frames

Cakes

Magnets

Photo stands

Charms

Bookmarks

Key chains

Jewelry

Happy Valentine’s Day!