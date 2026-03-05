10 Hobbies That Are Taking Over 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s no doubt that hobbies are taking the spotlight on social media. 2026 is the year to put down our phones and tap into our crafty sides. These 10 trendy hobbies are sure to put your hands to work, and your mind at peace.

. Cross Stitch

Cross-stitch is an easy-to-learn embroidery technique that will keep you focused for hours. There are countless designs you can create, making it perfect for beginners and experienced crafters. You can start with a cross-stitch kit, and get ready to practice your patience!

. Coloring

Original photo by Sofia Yeager Coloring has become a go-to unwinding activity this year. Grab a simple coloring book and some alcohol markers, and you will never want to stop coloring. Add a white gel pen for the details, and you will be a master in no time. It’s relaxing, creative, and surprisingly addictive. Check out what I colored recently!

. Nails

Original photo by Sofia Yeager Ever since I learned to do my own nails, I’ve never looked back. At-home nails are the biggest money-saver! Learn to do fun designs and have total control over the result. There are also so many tutorials online to help you get started, and kits you can buy online. Look at this recent set!

. Bedazzling

Bedazzling has been the newest trend on social media. Adding tiny rhinestones to your lipstick, phone case, or hairbrush (or anything you choose) has never been cooler. Turn everyday things into sparkly statements with this bedazzling starter kit and a little creativity.

. Scrapbooking

Vladimir Proskurovskiy Scrapbooking is saving memories in the cutest way possible. Break out your old sticker books and mom’s magazine stash. Craft pages for your best memories out of stuff you already own! This hobby is fun and fulfilling. Get resourceful!

. Watercoloring

Photo by Tim Arterbury from Unsplash Watercoloring is a great way to decompress. Watch the colors flow on the paper as your stress flows from your mind. There are lots of fun ways to pick up water coloring. My favorite is this trendy watercolor book that I have seen all-over social media. Let your creativity flow!

. Reading

Photo by Nicole Wolf from Unsplash This hobby is a classic for a reason. Even if you feel like you haven’t read a book since middle school, it is never too late to start again. Social media reading communities like BookTok are truly at their peak, with hundreds of recommendations for whatever you’re into. Reading is the best way to take a screen break, while still getting all the entertainment.

. Crocheting

This hobby is so handy! With yarn and a hook, make your own bags, tops and hats. Light a candle, get a beginner’s kit and a YouTube tutorial, and cuddle up on the couch. You’re in for a long and rewarding day of phone-free fun.

. Journaling

Photo by Cathryn Lavery from Unsplash Journaling is the best way to organize your brain at the end of a long day. Find a cute notebook to dump your thoughts in, or use it as a space to reflect and plan. It doesn’t have to follow a specific format; make it your own! This is hands down the most therapeutic hobby.

. Puzzles