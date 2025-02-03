The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Love is in the air as heart shaped boxes of chocolates and teddy bears holding plastic balloons hit the shelves this Valentine’s Day season. Wondering where you should take your sweetheart for a romantic evening in Athens? Well, here is a short list of romantic restaurants and activities in Athens that are sure to make your date swoon.

Restauraunts

Salaam

This beautiful, romantic little Athens establishment is one I have walked by time and time again, each time dreaming about having a date there. Every time I even walk by, I can feel the romantic vibes radiating from this place based on the decor and vibes alone. They seem to have a tasty variety of “Fine World Cuisine,” so they have something for everyone. The entrees are a little on the expensive side ranging typically from $15 to $32, but special occasions sometimes call for a little extra spending.

https://www.bing.com/search?q=athens+salaam&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&ghc=1&lq=0&pq=athens+salam&sc=12-12&sk=&cvid=B1A365EEE71647948A4238D34196869E&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl=

Texas roadhouse

This is a classic destination for any date or special occasion. It is a little cheaper than the previous option, but I would still consider it to be nice date prices. If you’re in the mood for some chain, American food, this is the place to go.

https://www.texasroadhouse.com/locations/483-athensoh?utm_source=bing&utm_medium=search

Pigskin

Pigskin might not be the first place you think of when it comes to Athens’ romantic destinations, but the fairy light and vine covered ceiling, and their Valentine’s Day deal might just change your mind. This year they are having a special for couples. This $80 deal gets you a reservation, an appetizer, 2 salads, an entree (filets, fish, the works) and a mouth-watering dessert. To reserve a spot, DM them on Instagram @the_pigskin or email connersweeney12@gmail.com.

https://www.thepigskin.com

fusion Noodle Company

If you are someone who loves Asian cuisine like I do, then you have probably been to Fusion before. This is easily one of the best Asian food places in all of Athens. I have been on a few dates here, and it is great to eat it there, get it to-go and have a picnic, or take it home. It is typically pretty empty inside, as most people get their food to-go, so it can be fun to sit in a more secluded corner of the restaurant with your food and your date and just talk. They have lots of great daily specials for pretty cheap, but this is another place that might be a bit more expensive when all is said and done. AND DON’T FORGET TO GET THEIR CRAB RANGOONS.

https://order.toasttab.com/online/fusion-noodle-company

Casa Nueva

This local taco establishment is a great place to give back to the community while on your date. Casa is well known in the community for being a safe space for all and a great afterhours hang for those who love to dance. They are worker owned, so you know you are getting the best customer service. This is a great place for a date any time of the year, especially for same-sex couples. I like to refer to this place as the “Lesbian Mecca of Athens, Ohio,” and if you’ve ever been there, you know what I mean. Of course, their food is great too! And local! They have lots of unique spins on traditional recipes and lots of healthy options. Definitely check this place out, if not for V-Day, then some other time.

https://casanueva.com/

Activities

Bar hopping

Bar hopping can be a fun activity on any occasion, but on Valentine’s Day, all the bars will have special drinks and events. It’s fun to go out and get a little tipsy with your date, especially if it is a new romance. Nervousness be gone!

Live music

In Athens, there is always somewhere to find live music. On and around Valentine’s, there will be many shows in Athens for everyone’s taste, especially since V Day is on a Friday.

Here are some shows I have heard about:

Feb 14 – Vrt “Date” party @ The Union Bar feat. @blushathens (IG)

Feb 14 – Singing Men of Ohio Performance @ Donkey Coffee

Feb 15 – Bass Rave @ Casa Nueva feat. Space Camp University, Nicops (@itsnicops), Party Foul (@partyfoul), Kid Replay (@djkidreplay), Kellen O’Donnell (@djkellenodonnell) and Skinny Boy Q (@skinnyboyq).

Hiking

I know it’s still freezing, but for you more outdoorsy couples out there, hiking can be a great and romantic activity for Valentine’s Day. As long as you bundle up (and have each other to stay warm…winky face), then you should have a great time! There are lots of places to go hiking in and around Athens like Strouds Run, Hocking Hills and more!

Jewelry Making

Jewelry-making can be a great Valentine’s activity because you also get a gift out of it in the end! There is, of course, always the classic Athens establishment Beads & Things. This is a great little local business over on N Shafer St. where you can go and pick from all the beads your heart desires to make anything from a necklace to a bracelet to earrings and more.

https://athensbeadsandthings.com

There is also a jewelry-making event at the community makerspace at Upcycle Ohio. This event is on Feb 13 and costs $10 per person. I definitely recommend this option if you want to support an environmental impact organization!

General crafting

While we are on the subject, any sort of crafting or artistic activity is always great for a date (I cannot tell you how many craft related dates I have been on). The community makerspace at Upcycle Ohio has quite a few events around Valentine’s Day that you should check out! They have a Galentine’s Day horseshoe heart making craft and 2 paint and sip nights (a glassware one on Feb 13 and a “paint your partner” event on Feb 14).

To learn more about the makerspace events, visit their calendar here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/makerspace-events-144979