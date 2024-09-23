The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a freak for Asian cuisine. I have been to almost every place in Athens that has it. Why? One, like I said I am a freak for it. Two, as a pescatarian, it is hard to find a lot of places with things that I both like and am able to eat. Most bars and places like that in Athens specialize in burgers, chicken fingers, etc. so it can be difficult for me to go out to eat. However, at Asian food places, they ALWAYS have shrimp, fish, tofu, and veggie options. So, I know that there is always something for me to eat.

With all of that in mind, I would consider myself to be somewhat of an expert on Athen’s local Asian food joints. So… Here is my list of faves.

5. Ginger Asian Kitchen

If I was writing this article my freshman year, Ginger would be at number one. It is honestly really good, and it has gotten me through a lot of hard times (not kidding). I love their sushi, but their bowls are the real star of the show.

My go-to order at Ginger is a small bowl with shrimp (or salmon if I am feeling diff), lo mein noodles, mixed veggies, bibimbap sauce, kimchi, corn, and cheese. Then I DROWN IT in siracha and soy sauce. When I tell you it is so good… words cannot describe it.

There are a few drawbacks to Ginger unfortunately. One, it is pretty expensive for what is essentially an Asian Cuisine Chipotle. They do have a punch card, but it is only for the bowls, so if you get sushi, you are out of luck. Two, sometimes it takes forever to get your food. I understand that they might not be fully staffed, but if you go at a time when they are busier and you get sushi, you could easily be waiting 30 minutes. So, if you’re in a rush and you see a line, maybe try ordering online or try somewhere else. Three (and this one really gets me), you can only get up to 3 toppings before you have to pay extra. That is not enough. It used to be unlimited when I was a freshman, and now it isn’t, and it is a huge bummer. Also, their sauces are in bags now…I am not sure what the deal is with that.

4. Star of India

I have only had Star of India once but let me just say the one time I had it…delish. I would have to try it one or two more times before I rank it higher, but it has potential for sure.

I can’t quite remember exactly what I got, but we ordered it to-go and it held up during travel time, preparation, etc. I do remember that I got the pakora, and personally I love pakora, so that was fire. The sauces they had were really good as well. I am a sauce fiend so that is important to me. Very important.

Even though I can’t quite remember what I got, I can tell you that everything on their website looks simply phenomenal. Honestly just looking at it my mouth is watering. I have a deep love for Indian food, and if you haven’t tried this place, I definitely recommend it. It is a little bit of a walk from campus, but it is just past Union Street Diner and Smiling Skull (if you happen to know where either of those are) on W. Union St.

3. Mr. Hibachi

You know him, you love him, of course Mr. Hibachi is making the list. If you love fried rice or sushi, please go to Mr. Hibachi. Most people know and have been, and everyone that goes will tell you that it is amazing. Plus, it is really cheap compared to the other Asian food options in Athens. Me? I get the sushi nine times out of ten because I just really like it, but for first timers, definitely get the hibachi. It will change your life I promise.

This is in a great location right on Court St., making it a great lunch spot or post class treat.

For sushi, my go-to is the spicy tuna or salmon avocado roll, but I can always get behind a shrimp tempura roll. If you aren’t really into sushi, I also recommend the shrimp hibachi.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The portions of the hibachi are crazy. For the price you pay you get SO MUCH food, I never finish it in one sitting. But make sure to ALWAYS ask for more Yum Yum sauce. You will thank me later. TRUST.

2. Fusion Noodle Company

Fusion Noodle Company is an Athens classic. First of all, it could not be in a more convenient location. Right on the corner of Union and Congress, it is super easy to walk to after class, from your dorm, from wherever really. And for real…the food is so, so good.

Personally, I like to try a new thing every time I go, but if you want something unique I would go with a sushi burrito. If you aren’t into sushi, you can’t go wrong with their fusion rice noodles. I always get shrimp, but to each his own.

One drawback of Fusion is that they are a little bit pricy. BUT they do have a rewards program, so if you do decide to try it, I would recommend asking them to activate a rewards card for you. Plus, they do have deals on certain menu items on different days of the week, so maybe check that out. And if you’re a night owl, they stay open until 10:30 p.m. every night, according to their hours online, and they deliver!

1. Yummy House

Yummy House is located in the Athens mall on E. State Street behind the Texas Roadhouse. Let. Me. Tell. You. Something. It is so good. Easily my favorite place in Athens to get Asian food. They specialize in Chinese food from what I can tell, but they also have Japanese, Korean, Thai, and oodles of other options.

My favorite thing to get at Yummy House is the Shrimp Mei Fun. It’s nothing super special, but it is incredibly comforting, and I have so many good memories associated with it. The General Tso’s Tofu is also FIREEEE. If you are a meat eater, my roommate would recommend the Orange Chicken (or at least I assume she would recommend it because she gets it every time, lol).

There are two drawbacks to Yummy House though. Number one, it is carryout only and sometimes their hours are not what it says online. Number two, their boba is hit or miss. I am a boba fiend. I love the Thai Tea at Yummy House, but their tapioca pearls are sometimes undercooked so they end up kind of crunchy. Not the vibe in my opinion. But one thing I do love about it, you can tell they made it fresh because it is always warm when they give it to you. One thing about me, I love some warm boba (sue me).