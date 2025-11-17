The Joy of Cooking With My Roommates

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My college roommates, Anna and Riley, are two of my closest friends. As underclassmen, we stuck together through the thick and thin of dorm life: sleeping in bunks beds, sharing one shower and chowing down dining hall dinners. We bonded through it all, but by junior year, we were thrilled to move off-campus into a comfortable space that felt like ours. What we didn’t expect is how much joy we would find in sharing meals.

Every week, my roommates and I coordinate time to cook dinner together. What many college students see as a mundane task or daily chore has become a special ritual in our relationships. Cooking creates the calm moments and funny memories in our college home that we’ll cherish forever. Sharing meals also helps us save money and time, so here’s how we do it and why.

It started with splitting groceries. My roommates and I have an unspoken “I got you, you got me back” philosophy when it comes to sharing and shopping. When I go on a grocery run, I know Anna or Riley will make the next trip. We juggle busy schedules, so whoever has time to grab groceries will often ask our group chat: Want anything from the store? And we’ll happily send a quick Venmo payment for the favor. In our kitchen, we share a grocery list on a white board to keep track of any items we need. We don’t have separate shelves in the pantry or corners of the fridge. Our strong and loyal relationships are absolutely the reason why we can share resources like food. Plus, it helps to have different tastes in snacks.

When we first moved off campus, none of us had much cooking experience. We all had to learn to feed ourselves without a meal plan, so it felt natural to work together in the kitchen. Instead of going to the dining hall, we learned how to cook. What started as a necessity became one of my favorite parts of the day.

Cooking is a way we spend time together. During busy weeks, dinner is often the only time I see my roommates. When we stand around our counter and stove preparing ingredients, we find time to chat and catch up on our lives. Or, we can simply take a quiet moment away from school, stress and our phones. It’s cathartic either way.

Cooking is a way we take care of each other. Nourishing others with the food you make is an act of love. For instance, some evenings, Anna only has one hour to stop home and eat. So, Riley and I typically cook dinner in time for her to eat with us. She appreciates a meal during her long day and we’re happy to make it. Living with three ‘chefs’ helps all of us eat healthier and avoid ordering takeout. Plus, it’s delightful to come home and smell dinner cooking.

Cooking is a way we grow together. Learning a life skill with your friends is special. There is no pressure to be perfect or shame in messing up because all three of us have been there before – maybe just some jokes and laughs. If we need meal inspiration, it’s helpful to put three minds together and brainstorm with the ingredients we have. We’re all learning what our strengths and specialties are and getting fed in the process.

Of course, the best part of cooking together is when we sit down and taste what we made. It’s when we compliment each other with our mouths full, saying, “We should be selling this!” We love the anticipation of trying a new recipe and gloating when it turns out great. My absolute favorite meals we make are buffalo chicken wraps and chicken parmesan. I feel proud when I serve food to the people I love.

I urge other college students to make and enjoy more meals with your friends. I never thought that something as simple as cooking dinner would be so special to my roommates and I. When we cook and share food, we’re also sharing time, skills and joy. I can’t imagine us fending for ourselves because that has never been our dynamic. If one of us cooks, everyone eats. While we’re away from home and building our lives in college, it means everything to care for each other like family.