Step into Autumn: Must-Have Shoe Trends for Fall 2024

My absolute favorite thing about this time of the year is fall fashion.
Fall is in full swing, and I can only think about the cute outfits I will wear! Check out these must-haves to complete your wardrobe.
- UGG
-
Of course, the top of this list has to be UGG’s. These are a staple for the fall and winter. They are cute but also comfortable, perfect for fall festivities!
Classic Ultra Mini UGG – LINK
Tasman Slipper UGG – LINK
Classic Ultra Mini Platform UGG – LINK
- CONVERSE
-
Converse is also a perfect choice for fall. The brown and red tones are giving me all the fall-feels!
Chuck 70 Canvas Converse – LINK
Star Player 76 Leather Converse – LINK
Chuck 70 Plus Converse – LINK
- LOAFERS
-
Loafers can add a chic and classy style to your fall look. Paired with a nice pair of jeans, loafers can elevate any outfit!
Bradley Lugsole Loafers Madewell – LINK
Lando Black Leather Loafers Steve Madden – LINK
Metal Embellished Loafers Zara – LINK
- ADIDAS
-
The Adidas shoe is all the rave right now, and I’m here for it. Adidas offers countless different styles of shoes with colors galore. These brown pairs are a perfect choice for this time of the year!
Handball Spezial Adidas – LINK
Gazelle Bold Adidas – LINK
Campus 00 Adidas – LINK
- NeW BALANCE
-
These New Balance neutrals are the perfect choice for your outfit. Dress them up or down, they never fail.
New Balance 480 – LINK
New Balance 550 – LINK
New Balance 9060 – LINK
- NIKE
-
I’m loving these brown Nike’s for fall outfits. The Nike Dunk’s are a staple, but even trying something new like the Cortez’s would be perfect for your outfit!
Dunk Low Nike – LINK
Cortez Nike – LINK
Dunk Low Nike – LINK
- CHEETAH
-
The cheetah trend has been all over social media this summer, but why don’t we bring it into fall? These cheetah-print shoes are a must-have for fall.
Avia Sneakers Free People – LINK
Madrid Steve Madden – LINK
Sambae Adidas – LINK
Whatever style you’re trying to rock this fall, make sure to not forget about the shoes!