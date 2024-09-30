Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Step into Autumn: Must-Have Shoe Trends for Fall 2024

Naomi Boyes
My absolute favorite thing about this time of the year is fall fashion.

Fall is in full swing, and I can only think about the cute outfits I will wear! Check out these must-haves to complete your wardrobe.

UGG
Of course, the top of this list has to be UGG’s. These are a staple for the fall and winter. They are cute but also comfortable, perfect for fall festivities!

Classic Ultra Mini UGG – LINK

Tasman Slipper UGG – LINK

Classic Ultra Mini Platform UGG – LINK

CONVERSE
Converse is also a perfect choice for fall. The brown and red tones are giving me all the fall-feels!

Chuck 70 Canvas Converse – LINK

Star Player 76 Leather Converse – LINK

Chuck 70 Plus Converse – LINK

LOAFERS
Loafers can add a chic and classy style to your fall look. Paired with a nice pair of jeans, loafers can elevate any outfit!

Bradley Lugsole Loafers Madewell – LINK

Lando Black Leather Loafers Steve Madden – LINK

Metal Embellished Loafers Zara – LINK

ADIDAS
The Adidas shoe is all the rave right now, and I’m here for it. Adidas offers countless different styles of shoes with colors galore. These brown pairs are a perfect choice for this time of the year!

Handball Spezial Adidas – LINK

Gazelle Bold Adidas – LINK

Campus 00 Adidas – LINK

NeW BALANCE
These New Balance neutrals are the perfect choice for your outfit. Dress them up or down, they never fail.

New Balance 480 – LINK

New Balance 550 – LINK

New Balance 9060 – LINK

NIKE
I’m loving these brown Nike’s for fall outfits. The Nike Dunk’s are a staple, but even trying something new like the Cortez’s would be perfect for your outfit!

Dunk Low Nike – LINK

Cortez Nike – LINK

Dunk Low Nike – LINK

CHEETAH
The cheetah trend has been all over social media this summer, but why don’t we bring it into fall? These cheetah-print shoes are a must-have for fall.

Avia Sneakers Free People – LINK

Madrid Steve Madden – LINK

Sambae Adidas – LINK

Whatever style you’re trying to rock this fall, make sure to not forget about the shoes!

Naomi Boyes is a current Journalism student at Ohio University, and is an active member of Chi Omega Sorority. She is from Akron Ohio, and enjoys music, scrapbooking, sports, and all things beauty.