Queer Haircuts in Athens, Ohio

It’s easy to forget about haircuts in college. You’re so busy all the time and they’re so expensive. It’s even more difficult when you have no clue who to go to. If you want an alternative haircut/style in Athens, it seems like you either have to have some connections to people or do extensive research. To make that research easier, I decided to put together this top 3 list!

Double Groovy

This is a seemingly new hair salon in Athens that just recently popped up on E. State St. I have yet to go, but I have an appointment next week and I am EXCITED. First of all, it’s one of the cheapest haircuts I’ve seen in a while (besides Great Clips, but I don’t fw them anymore). Their haircuts range from $15-35. They also offer color, clipper cuts, waxing, makeup services, manicures and more. They also seem to be exceptionally welcoming. They offer services for all hair textures, they ask for pronouns in your booking and comfortability preferences and the people just look warm and welcoming on their “Team” tab.

Check them out here > Double Groovy

Attractions salon

This isn’t the first place that you might think of when it comes to alternative haircuts. Every time you walk past, it’s every basic and mom cut and highlight you can think of. However, one of their stylists, Maddie Greene (@maddi.g_hair on Instagram), is really gifted with alternative hair styles. I have been recommended her by multiple people with alternative cuts/heavy color. I myself have had her cut my hair and she is very kind and she did a great job. She made me feel really comfortable, and I felt like she really got what I wanted and executed it well. Highly recommend her. And she was just fun to talk to, which is always a good trait in a hairdresser, especially if you are unable to travel off campus.

Check it out here > Attractions Salon

The Loft Hair and Spa Salon

I have never personally had a haircut here, but I hear they are great for queer haircuts. They have a specific service listed on their website called “Cuts for Them, shampoo and style.” You might have to do some research/ask around to find out which hair stylists exactly you should go to. You can do that here: Stylists – The Loft Hair and Spa Salon

Here is a link to their services page: Services – The Loft Hair and Spa Salon. From what I can tell, this place is a more expensive than the others, so it might not be the best for everyone. But if you can, I recommend checking it out.

These are the top 3 options, but there may be more! If none of these work for you, I recommend just doing some research and asking your friends where they go. Or I’m sure if you see someone with the haircut you want, they wouldn’t mind telling you where they got it!

