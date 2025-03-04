Druski’s “Coulda Been Love” Couldn’ta Been Better

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Druski is an up-and-coming internet personality and producer under his record label “Coulda Been Records.” In recent news, he had a controversy with another celebrity, Rubi Rose. The two were rumored to be dating, but after their alleged “break-up,” Rubi Rose accused Druski of paying her to date him. Druski denied these claims and the issue raised many conversations in the online community.

Following this controversy, Druski took matters into his own hands. He created a show called “Coulda Been Love” (using his namesake record company). This show is essentially the Bachelor, where Druski is the man pined after by 17 of “the most beautiful women in the world” (as said many times in each episode). The show follows the same basic format as The Bachelor, where each woman is given a rose if she is chosen to stay in the “Coulda Been Love Estate”, and if not given a rose she is sent home. The women spend their days winning over Druski’s love, hoping for the grand prize of his affections and of $50,000 (the real prize for many of them).

Here is the trailer, for those that want some context:

I think that this is really a slap in the face of the Rubi Rose controversy. Everyone has been saying “Druski doesn’t need to pay for love” or “Rubi Rose has enough money, she wouldn’t have dated Druski for just that.” In this show, Druski is literally incentivizing women to want him with $50,000.

What makes this show so appealing to me is the absolute chaos and wild humor of the show. Druski has the most out-of-pocket, hilarious schemes and activities for this show it is crazy.

In the second episode, he invited a “yoga instructor to the stars” to show the women how to be more flexible. The “Japanese Yoga” that they do is really just them in various, compromising positions. Later in the episode, Druski hooks the women up to a lie detector test (which he obviously has no clue how to use) and accuses his suitors of having “sexual thoughts” about the instructor while doing the yoga that HE made them do.

It is so funny to see the vast amount of irony in this show because that is exactly what so many audiences are looking for today.

Another one of my favorite things about this show is the use of studs. For those that don’t know, a stud is a black or Latino lesbian woman who presents herself as more masculine or male. This concept has to do with the fulfillment of gender roles in lesbian relationships, but that’s a conversation for another time.

The majority of studs are lesbians, so having them on a show where they compete for a male’s affection seems like it wouldn’t work. But it’s fine because there is only one or two, right? They are only there for comedic effect, right? These are valid points, and if it is what you are thinking right now, then you are totally valid for thinking that.

However, there is not one or two studs, there isn’t even only three. There are at least SIX self-identified studs on the show. Not to mention the MANY other wlw (women-loving women) participants. In fact, almost every contestant on the show has admitted to being attracted (in some cases exclusively) to women.

The fact is, Druski makes quite a bit of internet content about studs. He loves them. I don’t know if he is attracted to their womanly-masculinity (an oxymoron, but it makes sense if you are a real stud-lover) or if it is all a joke. Whatever the case may be, it is entertaining as hell.

The complete ridiculousness of this show and the personalities of its hosts and competitors definitely make it one to watch. I hope that I have, in some way, piqued your interest about this show and you make an effort to catch up and even tune in for this week’s episode. I know I will be!

Here is a link to episode 1 so you can start binging: https://youtu.be/aIwhhajiI9I?si=qpjALsYQx_xRyQxN

