It’s been a cold few months here in Athens, and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be better anytime soon. I have been getting back into crochet lately after a hiatus, so here are some of my favorite free patterns for cold weather necessities.

crochet Hats

Wanderlust Beanie – This is a super cute beanie design. Lots of good textures! One color.

Newsboy Hat – This hat is very reminiscent of 60s fashion and it is so cute. I made one for my friend and he loved how it turned out. It is very “indie band chic.” I will say that it turned out much bigger than I was expecting, but luckily he has curly hair so it filled out. Also, the pattern skips a row, making it a little confusing. If you have made the pattern once, it will give you a better idea on how the sizing and everything should work to adjust in the future.

Slouch Beanie – A little more on the basic beanie side, but it has a little character with that slouch. It gives some cozy 2012 vibes to me, not sure why but that’s just how I feel. Like I feel like if I wore this and posted it on Tumblr the indie girls would flock to me.

Open Face Balaclava – Balaclavas are definitely very trendy lately and they are a cute way to protect your head, neck and ears from the cold. This one keeps your face visible, but there are patterns out there that are more ski-mask like that covers your face as well.

Beret – Super cute, basic beret pattern. If you want to go for a French or Twee aesthetic, I definitely recommend giving this pattern a try.

crochet Gloves/Mittens

Crocheted Mittens / Fingerless Gloves – I have made these twice and they are so cute. If you like mittens that fold over so you can still use your fingers for your phone and such, then this is the pattern for you. I wouldn’t say this is super beginner friendly, it takes a little know-how, but it isn’t too difficult. You may need to add some extra rows here and there to make sure it fits your hand.

Basic Gloves – If you are just looking for a basic, free glove pattern, here it is.

Fingerless Lace Gloves – Not sure how warm these will be, but they sure are cute.

Granny Square Mitts – This is a fun one, fingerless mittens made from a granny square. I never would have thought of it, but it might be an easier option for making fingerless gloves. And the pictures are adorable.

crochet Scarves

Layer Cake Lace Scarf – This is a super cute pattern that I am looking forward to making soon. I feel like it would be especially cute in like pastel/cakey colors. Or I could even see it with a more gothic color like red or black.

Heart Stitch Scarf – It is a little past Valentines Day, but that doesn’t mean that the love has to stop! This super cute scarf is a great way to have a warm winter item and learn a new stitch for later projects.

Film Roll Scarf – If you are into movies and film, this is definitely the scarf for you. Imagine wearing this in your letterboxd profile picture… Yeah, you know it would eat. I can’t wait to make this!

Piano Key Scarf – For music lovers, this cute little piano scarf is a must have. It also would be cute if you are going for that like 60s French cigarette aesthetic (whatever that means, I just made it up but it sounds like a real thing).

Wanderlust Scarf – If you read the section on hats, there is a pattern that is basically this scarf in hat form. It would be super cute to make both and have a matching set, just sayin’.

Crochet Sweaters

Oversized Sweater – Who doesn’t love a good oversized sweater? And this pattern boasts being “beginner friendly,” so if you are a beginner, you might want to check this one out.

Textured/Bubble Sweater – This is super cute and I absolutely love the yarn they used in the example. If you can make one similar to that, you so should, but if you are more into solid colors, that would be cute, too.

Blue Moon Sweater – The name of this pattern is a bit misleading because there is no actual moon, she just used a dark blue yarn. But it is still a good pattern; it has longer sleeves so they look cute and bunchy and it looks like it falls at a good length, but I guess the length is up to you (lol).

Striped Sweater – This is a basic striped sweater, but it is always a good closet staple for cold weather. The banding (collar, sleeve ends, etc.) is a good concept to learn as well for future projects and pattern making.

Weekend Snuggle Sweater – If you are more into thin sweaters, then this pattern is for you. It is super light and good for the transition between seasons or those inevitable weeks of “fake spring” during the winter months.

