The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter.

The current status of our world is becoming overwhelmingly out of our control, and for women, it seems only the worst is coming. Yet, even in uncertain times, the world of literature is always there for you. Whether you are looking for a book where you relate to the characters or one to take your mind off what is going on in yours, there is a book for you on this list. So, let’s get to reading and feeling a little more in control.