The current status of our world is becoming overwhelmingly out of our control, and for women, it seems only the worst is coming. Yet, even in uncertain times, the world of literature is always there for you. Whether you are looking for a book where you relate to the characters or one to take your mind off what is going on in yours, there is a book for you on this list. So, let’s get to reading and feeling a little more in control.
- Beautiful World Where Are you, Sally Rooney
Although this may not be the most popular Sally Rooney novel, it is one that, instead of making me violently sob, made me violently sob out of happiness. Rooney’s Beautiful World Where Are You is told from the perspectives of Alice and Eileen, often in the form of emails between the two. As you read about their separate but equally complicated lives, along with the two girls, you’ll learn to see the beauty in our increasingly imperfect world.
- Rouge, Mona Awad
Living in the era of plastic surgery, Ozempic, and the overarching, ever-changing beauty trends as women, it can be hard not to feel the ever-looming need to change our appearance. If you are looking for female characters that reflect our complex relationships with our bodies and mothers, this book is for you. The fictional cult of Rouge will take you on a journey that will leave you with a rejuvenating perspective on the cultish world of skincare and aesthetic treatments. The ending will both horrify and satisfy.
- Beach Read, Emily Henry
On the other end of the spectrum, sometimes you need a break from being reminded of the world around you and want to get lost in another world, possibly a more romantic one. A world where the only problem seems to be that arrogant but somehow charming neighbor of yours. Emily Henry explores the whirlwind summer romance between two very different writers, working to defeat both their writer’s block and their longing for love. Distract yourself with the excitement of summer love with Beach Read.
- Brooklyn, Colm Tóibín
An outlier on this list, Colm Tóibín’s Brooklyn is the story of Irish immigrant Eilis Lacey. Set in the 1950s, you’ll follow Eilis as she assimilates to American culture and explores the similarities and contrasts of American and Irish social standards. Although taking place decades ago, Eilis reflects the female struggle to have agency over her own decisions, as she is forced to live between two worlds in which her choices are made for her. Brooklyn is a timeless story that will make you recognize your own power of voice.
- Bunny, Mona Awad
-
Bunny is the second novel on this list by author Mona Awad, and this one is sure to intrigue as well with its extremely original and eerie plot. Awad’s timely tale explores the all-too-familiar weight of loneliness in an increasingly lonely world. Graduate student Samantha Mackey on her journey to find community will remind you of the danger of performative friendships, as she is sucked into the sorority (The Bunnies), both losing and finding herself. Bunny will leave you feeling both shocked by the fantastical twists and turns, and ultimately less alone.