Best Court St. Bars: Date Party Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ohio U chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wondering which bar will host your next date party or social event? You’ve come to the right place. I’ve been to a good many date parties in my day and even planned a few, so I like to think I know a thing or two. Here is my honest-to-God guide to the best Court Street bars for date parties (in no particular order).

The CI Basement

The CI basement is a classic date party spot, and one of my favorites. It offers a more intimate, separated space for you and your group to party with your own bar, pool table and music (if you ask). It also has seating and tables. In the past when I have booked date parties there, it was a $100 deposit and then when the tab got to $350+ they would add the $100 back into the tab. It’s also great for both big and small organizations. So don’t worry about tab minimums or anything.

To plan a date party with CI, just go in during a time when they aren’t very busy (daytime during the week works best) and ask the bartender. They will get you set up with dates and how to pay and everything (cash is usually preferred). They also have a form on their website to book the basement, but I’m not sure how often they check it. Visit the website here.

Pawpurr’s

I feel like Pawpurr’s gets a lot of hate these days. Sure, it’s sticky and sure it does have a certain smell, but…it is a great spot for a date party. For one thing, the drinks are cheap, so your tab lasts a lot longer than at some more expensive bars like Stephen’s or The J Bar, especially if you are able to get in during a daily drink special or during prime time from 7-9 pm.

If you have a smaller organization or are hoping for a more intimate setting, I do not recommend a date party at Pawp’s. If you have a larger organization and are looking to dance and party, then Pawpurr’s is right up your alley. Plus, the mirror wall and stage are great for cute pictures (especially digis).

I have never personally booked here but I know that they are currently running a special where you get $200 dollars on the tab free if you book (same with Red Brick). DM them on Instagram to book or call them at (440)-708-8812.

Red Brick

Red Brick is another that gets the “freshman bar” rap. Even non-OU, non-Athens people I have met know Red Brick as “the freshman bar.” However, when it comes to date parties, Red Brick is a great spot for all. The drinks are cheap and they have 3-4 areas you can choose to rent out, whereas other bars often only have 1-2.

Since they are owned by the same people as Pawpurr’s, you can book the same way and receive the same deals. Here is a post advertising their free $200 towards your tab if you book with them:

The only caveat is this: Scheduling with Red Brick always feels sketchy. I have tried to schedule with them 2 times personally, and they always have different rules. The first time, they said it was a $175 rental fee and then when I said that was too much, they knocked it down to $100. The second time, they said it’s a $100 rental fee (which you don’t get back in the tab) and a $600 tab minimum. So, schedule with caution and make sure you are not getting wrong information.

Conclusion

These are the bars I have had the most experience at with date parties (and the best experiences). Other bars are okay, but these seem to offer the best value, amenities and vibes in my humble opinion when it comes to date parties. Happy planning!

*This article is opinion and experience-based. Athen’s bars, please don’t come after me.