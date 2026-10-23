We the People of Old Dominion University

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: Discussions of death, mental health, and sensitive matters. Read at your own risk.

People, in terms of civics, can be defined as individuals who are recognized as members of a community and who have rights and responsibilities within that community.

Government can be defined as the governing body of a community — a selected group of people — and the system through which that community is regulated. Those in government or leadership positions are public servants, and in case anyone needs a reminder: public servants are agents of the people, not the authority above them.

We, the students and faculty of Old Dominion University, are the people, and like the way a government is meant to serve its people, the Old Dominion University administration is meant to serve theirs.

The administration, or our public servants, are people who are there to ensure that our university is not only running smoothly but that students and faculty are supported. The administration is there not to benefit itself or care only about its image, but to create an environment in which everyone on campus can feel safe through its resources, programs, and community.

So, where are those resources? Where are the programs? Where is the community?

Old Dominion University has counseling and even a peer support group, but why does it end there? Why is it that when something happens, we get a statement saying ODU is “deeply saddened,” there’s talk and press for a couple of days, and then it feels like we’re told to forget about it and move on?

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, a life was lost at Old Dominion University.

In case that didn’t sink in: a life was lost — a person died. This was a person with relationships, friends, and family. They were real, not another statistic.

Yet it seems the Old Dominion University administration did not get the message. Old Dominion University has closed campus time and time again — impeding our education — for football games. Yet when a person from our campus community dies, they close one building. Classes and other campus activities were scheduled to continue: head to classes, talk to professors, and go home to friends and family as if things were normal. Even worse, the students of Batten Arts and Letters were meant to walk into that building on Thursday, Oct. 22, and every day after, and simply pretend nothing occurred.

To the ODU administration, I speak directly to you and ask: What message does that send? How does that show care and regard for student and faculty well-being?

Directly after the event occurred, there was a flurry of emails, messages, and news reports (official from the university and otherwise) all saying the same thing: “Remember to check on your friends and family.” Why is that the reaction? What does that offhand reminder — one we hear time and time again when situations like this occur — actually do beyond making those posting it feel better?

It certainly doesn’t solve the root of the issue, which is mental health, and it definitely doesn’t discuss the reasons why poor mental health occurs in the first place for reasons such as bullying, a bad home life, loneliness, and more. Why not discuss how we could be improving on-campus and off-campus resources as a university and as people?

Well, the students of Old Dominion University are already putting in the work.

Less than two hours after an email from President Brian O. Hemphill, students planned a walk-out for Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. via a simple story posted on Instagram with the plan that they would leave lectures, labs, and other activities to protest not only the manner in which the administration conducted this but also as a moment of silence for the person who passed.

At the time of writing this, the walk-out has not yet occurred, and the number of students planning to attend is unclear. Regardless, concerns about the administration’s response have led students to organize. Now, it’s time to ask yourself and others: What does it say about Old Dominion as an institution that despite ODU’s apparently many resources, students still don’t feel safe, valued, or like they have a sense of community?

As students and faculty, it is well within our rights to declare that Old Dominion University’s administration, including but not limited to President Brian O. Hemphill, Executive Vice President for Administration Ashley L. Schumaker, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian K. Payne, Vice President for Student and Campus Life Brandi Hephner LaBanc, and many more, needs to do better.

And if the public servants who make up our “government” refuse, we the people will do it, and the walkout was a good demonstration of that.

Let’s keep the momentum going — change and reform start with us.

Student Support Resources Listed Below

Please take your time and read through to ensure you know that help is always available.

Office of Counseling Services:

Walk-in appointments are available at the Student Recreation & Well-Being Center (4700 Powhatan Ave., Suite 2403).

Walk-ins are also available at Andrew Hall on the medical campus (712 Fairfax Avenue, Suite 274).

Telehealth services are also available by calling 757-683-4401, and crisis support is available by selecting option 2 at any time.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline:

Dial or text 988 for the National Suicide Hotline, 24/7/365 days a year. View here to see other ODU Crisis support, such as a crisis counselor and the number for the ODU Police Department.

Additional Student Resources:

As mentioned earlier, there is the Office of ODU Counseling and the Talk Campus Peer Support group.

More services can be found through ODU Counseling Services, ODU Counseling Community Resources, and the ODU Counseling Wellness Toolkit. If you want to learn more about how to raise awareness and make an impact at ODU, view the ODU Counseling Outreach and Education page and the Monarch THRIVE webpage.

If you ever need a wellness day, ODU Counseling Services has many events throughout the semester—giving priority to students’ health and happiness. You can view their events on their Instagram or in Campus Groups.