Too Online? Here’s 4 Ways to End Your Doomscroll

Does your taste for daily instant-gratification lean more toward the never ending entrées of TikTok and Instagram? Or does it cater closer toward the endless hors d’oeuvres that X and Reddit have to offer? Social media platforms like these are specially designed to hook your attention and keep you actively numb for as long as possible. In fact, as is now common knowledge, each time you engage with a post, an algorithm is being created for you so that the content you see is catered toward the things you interact with most. To make matters worse, there is a surplus of easily accessible misinformation and disinformation, negativity, and anxiety-inducing news every single day. In addition to this, social media is a breeding ground for comparison, which of course, in excess, negatively impacts our perception of ourselves and our overall mental health.

Personally, while aware of these patterns, I continued to interact on my social media apps for hours every day, as they served as low-effort entertainment for my otherwise overwhelmed brain. In moments off my phone, however, I would reflect and come to a realization: While I would temporarily be entertained by the endless content available at my fingertips, scrolling through it isn’t something I actually enjoy. I wouldn’t consider watching TikToks or tapping through Instagram stories a hobby, and certainly not something that necessarily made me happy—it was just something to do, and it didn’t contribute anything to my life apart from a way to fill time. I wasn’t proud of this, and didn’t want the majority of my time to be spent swiping upwards and consuming and consuming and consuming.

Along this vein, I was distraught by the number of people I’m acquainted with—none of whom are influencers, or relied on TikTok for income—who were verbally devastated by TikTok’s recent, temporary ban. In the short few hours that TikTok was unavailable for regular use, a significant number of my peers took to other social media platforms to express their utter distress. While many joked that they were now left with nothing to do while using the bathroom, waking up, and before bed, others proclaimed that they were left feeling empty and genuinely unsure of how to fill their spare time. Heartbreak and denials were being thrown around, and I was in disbelief that the lack of access to this digital platform would so disrupt regular life.

This experience invited further reflection within myself, and by reconsidering social media’s role in my life, I was able to identify ways to spend my time more relaxed, healthy, and happy.

Assess the Way Your Phone Time Affects You

It’s important to consider your relationship with social media. Do you use it as soon as you wake up? Do you use it to help yourself fall asleep? Do you scroll to procrastinate? Do you scroll when you’re bored, and do hours go by without you noticing? These behaviors, in excess, can be harmful to your sleep, your eyes, and your attention span. Reflect, and find times during your day that you can improve upon.

Use the Tools in Your Phone

Both Apple and Android offer ways to restrict, monitor, and lock app usage. Use these to your benefit when you don’t want to be stuck on a particular app you use often for long periods of time. You can also monitor your screen time and keep an eye on the minutes you use on each app and determine whether you’re comfortable with that portion of your day dedicated to using it.

Finding an Alternative Go-To

If you’re a reader, there are many apps that allow library card holders to access their library’s e-books, audiobooks, and other digital resources. I personally use Libby and have read through so much more of my To Be Read pile by checking out and reading books on my phone, as well as meeting my monthly goals quicker thanks to how accessible books have been!

Journaling is a great way to get in touch with yourself, your relationships, and your mental health. There are plenty of apps for journaling, but instead of linking one or listing some here, I encourage you to do your own research. There is a wide variety of journal apps that have distinct features that range from layout, functionality, syncing, and even just the journal’s specific purpose. (Although, I will say that in my research I found an overwhelming amount of people recommending Day One.)

Learning a new language is a long-term goal of many, and when your mind is itching for stimulation, a few language exercises a day in place of a daily scroll will be sure to leave you with more knowledge than you had before! This Reddit thread includes many users’ personal recommendations for language-learning apps, although YouTube has many channels that offer both short and long language lessons directly from native speakers!

Keeping in touch with your loved ones is vital. To rant, catch up, listen, learn, and love the people you know is an activity readily available to you with a touch of your fingertips: give your parents, siblings, or long distance friends a call when you’re both free.

Your phone does not have to solely serve as your point of access to a daily doomscroll. Although you can read, journal, learn, and socialize off your phone (which I’d highly recommend), there are still times where it’s the most accessible tool you have. If you choose to pursue any of these, it’s a good practice to research what’s safest and what serves your needs best.

Just delete the apps (I know, I know.)

Sometimes, we don’t realize how much better off we are without something that’s been a daily staple of our lives. Deleting an app that keeps your mind (and finger) hooked for hours can literally force you to find other things to fulfill yourself, for the better. You can live without it, and you will not miss out on as much as you think you will. Removing yourself from trivial spaces can help you realize what’s actually important, and connect you to yourself deeper than before.

Using just one of these alternatives to social media is a step closer to being more present, less online, and better focused on your wellbeing, time management, and can even positively affect the way you talk to and think of yourself.