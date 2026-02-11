Redefining Valentine’s Day: A Love Story That Starts With You 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of our lives, Valentine’s Day has been framed as a holiday for couples to exchange roses across candlelit tables, Instagram captions about “my person” and the pressure to prove your relationship is picture perfect. But as I have grown older, I have realized that Valentine’s Day does not have to revolve around romance. In fact, some of the most meaningful forms of love we experience have nothing to do with a partner. So, this year I am rewriting the script!

“The love you deserve will love you unapologetically, and that beauty, that softness, will inspire you to believe in the human being you are becoming.” a beautiful reminder by Bianca Sparacino

Love As Self Respect: Dating Yourself On Purpose

Self love becomes powerful when you treat it as an adventure instead of a routine. It is not just about pampering yourself, it is about curiosity, creativity, and being courageous; giving yourself the experiences you have always postponed. The love you pour into yourself will teach you how to trust in the timing of yourself and life.

Take Yourself On A ‘Yes’ Day

Choose three or more things that you have been wanting to try but always talk yourself out of or have not gotten to yet. Some examples could be:

Try a new restaurant

Treat yourself to a shopping day

Deluxe spa package

Bookstores you have never visited

Solo trip for a day or weekend

Say yes to all of them!

Buy Yourself A Signature Scent

Go to Sephora, Ulta, or your local perfume boutique and pick a perfume that feels like the woman you are becoming. Not the safe ones, but the ones that make you feel expensive! Below are some suggestions:

Aroma Gems

KAYALI

Black Opium YSL

Valentino

YSL Libre

Shams AL Emarat Khususi Pink Blush

Miss Dior

Sol De Janeiro

Gucci Flora Collection

Upgrade One Everyday Item

Choose something you use daily and replace it with a luxe version:

New purse

Silk pillow case or sheets

Plush robe

Heated blanket, cozy new throw blanket, or comforter

Aesthetic planner

New room decor

Slippers

Create A Personalized Jewelry Piece

Get a necklace, ring, or bracelet engraved with:

Your initials

Your Name

Your Birth Year

A word you’re claiming this year

It becomes a wearable affirmation!

Buy Yourself Fresh Flowers, But Make It Extra Special

Skip the grocery store bouquet and go to a florist and build your own arrangement. Choose colors and textures that match your mood. Here is some statement flowers inspiration!

Garden Roses

Peony

Protea

Lisianthus

Dahlias

Eucalyptus

Nasturtium

Book A Solo Beauty Appointment To Pamper Yourself!

Blowout

Brow shaping

Wax

Facial

Mani and Pedicure

Scalp treatment

Deep tissue massage

Flotation tan

Aerial yoga

Let someone take care of you for once!

Celebrate the Girls Who Feel Like Soulmates

Valentine’s Day is not just about romance, it is a chance to celebrate the girls who feel like home. The ones who hype you up, check on you, make you laugh until you can’t breathe, and turn the smallest moments into memories you will talk about for years. Galentine’s is for honoring the friendships that feel like soulmates, the love that’s steady and safe, and the people who show up for you in all the ways that matter!

Host a Galentine’s Swap Meet and Trade Treasures With A Twist

Swap with your friends in a fun creative way.

Books wrapped in Valentine’s themed paper

Mini perfumes or fragrance samples

Makeup or makeup bags

Cute stationery sets

Cute socks

Candles

Face masks or skincare minis

Hand creams or body butters

Hair care

Perfect for a Galentine’s moment where everyone leaves with something cute and new to them.

Build Each Other’s Dream Life Vision Boards

Manifest your friends’ best love era:

Romanticize their future

Career glow ups

Travel dreams

Self love affirmations

Aesthetic vibes

See each other the way you wish you saw yourself

Teach Me Your Talent: Valentine’s Day Edition

Learn each other’s cute skills.

Heart shaped baking

Chocolate covered strawberries decorated with designs

Soft glam makeup

How to do a perfect braid or heatless curls in your hair

Lip combo secrets

Thrifting secrets

Coupon tricks

Meal prep tips

Confident picture poses

Your style formula

Pinterest IRL: Recreate A Valentine’s Pinterest Board

Pink or red outfits

Valentines themed decor

Valentines Themed backdropped (90’s themed, hearts, etc)

Photo poses

Soft lighting

Galentine’s Day is the perfect chance to really turn the inspo into reality.

Cupid’s Adventure: Bond Through Fun, Unique Experiences

Candle making class

Wine or mixed drinks workshop

Sip and paint

Pottery making

Find a lab to create your own perfumes

Curate lip makeup

Bath bombs

Aerial yoga

Karaoke night

Build flower bouquets for each other

Build-a-bear (build a cute regular, or mini, stuffed bear to name and style yours)

Galentine’s Picnic: Just Vibes And Sweet Connection

Cute food and drinks (heart shaped sandwiches, chocolate dipped fruit)

Pink and red snack bar

Photo backdrop

Matching temporary tattoos

A friendship letter exchange

Games

Pink and red blankets

A music playlist

Polaroid or digital camera session

Movies

Cupid’s Craft Corner: Creative Cozy Ways To Bond With Your Girls While Making Adorable Keepsakes You’ll Actually Want To Keep

Heart shaped canvas painting

Decorate mini tote bags (iron on patches and pins)

Cute scrapbooking and supplies

Friendship bracelets (matching charm bracelets)

Make your own wax seals for letters

Create mini mood boards on cork tiles

Make mini self love jars (affirmations)

Bedazzled painting

Junk cases (phone, tablet, headphones, etc.)

Decorate digital or polaroid cameras

Krista Stucchio

Valentine’s is not just about romance, it is about love in all forms: the courageous, growing love you show yourself; the soft, steady love of friendship; the joyful, creative love you pour into the people who make your world brighter. Whether you are swapping gifts, crafting something cute, building each other’s dream lives, or simply pouring into yourself in every way, these moments remind us that love is everywhere. Valentine’s is your reminder that you deserve to be celebrated not just by others, but by the community of women you built and the woman you are becoming. So this year, choose joy, connection, softness, and most importantly yourself. The sweetest love stories are often the ones we write with our friends and with our own hearts!