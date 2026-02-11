Redefining Valentine’s Day: A Love Story That Starts With You 

For most of our lives, Valentine’s Day has been framed as a holiday for couples to exchange roses across candlelit tables, Instagram captions about “my person” and the pressure to prove your relationship is picture perfect. But as I have grown older, I have realized that Valentine’s Day does not have to revolve around romance. In fact, some of the most meaningful forms of love we experience have nothing to do with a partner. So, this year I am rewriting the script!
“The love you deserve will love you unapologetically, and that beauty, that softness, will inspire you to believe in the human being you are becoming.”a beautiful reminder by Bianca Sparacino
Love As Self Respect: Dating Yourself On Purpose
Self love becomes powerful when you treat it as an adventure instead of a routine. It is not just about pampering yourself, it is about curiosity, creativity, and being courageous; giving yourself the experiences you have always postponed. The love you pour into yourself will teach you how to trust in the timing of yourself and life.
Take Yourself On A ‘Yes’ Day
Choose three or more things that you have been wanting to try but always talk yourself out of or have not gotten to yet. Some examples could be:
- Try a new restaurant
- Treat yourself to a shopping day
- Deluxe spa package
- Bookstores you have never visited
- Solo trip for a day or weekend
- Say yes to all of them!
Buy Yourself A Signature Scent
Go to Sephora, Ulta, or your local perfume boutique and pick a perfume that feels like the woman you are becoming. Not the safe ones, but the ones that make you feel expensive! Below are some suggestions:
- Aroma Gems
- KAYALI
- Black Opium YSL
- Valentino
- YSL Libre
- Shams AL Emarat Khususi Pink Blush
- Miss Dior
- Sol De Janeiro
- Gucci Flora Collection
Upgrade One Everyday Item
Choose something you use daily and replace it with a luxe version:
- New purse
- Silk pillow case or sheets
- Plush robe
- Heated blanket, cozy new throw blanket, or comforter
- Aesthetic planner
- New room decor
- Slippers
Create A Personalized Jewelry Piece
- Get a necklace, ring, or bracelet engraved with:
- Your initials
- Your Name
- Your Birth Year
- A word you’re claiming this year
It becomes a wearable affirmation!
Buy Yourself Fresh Flowers, But Make It Extra Special
Skip the grocery store bouquet and go to a florist and build your own arrangement. Choose colors and textures that match your mood. Here is some statement flowers inspiration!
- Garden Roses
- Peony
- Protea
- Lisianthus
- Dahlias
- Eucalyptus
- Nasturtium
Book A Solo Beauty Appointment To Pamper Yourself!
- Blowout
- Brow shaping
- Wax
- Facial
- Mani and Pedicure
- Scalp treatment
- Deep tissue massage
- Flotation tan
- Aerial yoga
Let someone take care of you for once!
Celebrate the Girls Who Feel Like Soulmates
Valentine’s Day is not just about romance, it is a chance to celebrate the girls who feel like home. The ones who hype you up, check on you, make you laugh until you can’t breathe, and turn the smallest moments into memories you will talk about for years. Galentine’s is for honoring the friendships that feel like soulmates, the love that’s steady and safe, and the people who show up for you in all the ways that matter!
Host a Galentine’s Swap Meet and Trade Treasures With A Twist
Swap with your friends in a fun creative way.
- Books wrapped in Valentine’s themed paper
- Mini perfumes or fragrance samples
- Makeup or makeup bags
- Cute stationery sets
- Cute socks
- Candles
- Face masks or skincare minis
- Hand creams or body butters
- Hair care
Perfect for a Galentine’s moment where everyone leaves with something cute and new to them.
Build Each Other’s Dream Life Vision Boards
- Manifest your friends’ best love era:
- Romanticize their future
- Career glow ups
- Travel dreams
- Self love affirmations
- Aesthetic vibes
- See each other the way you wish you saw yourself
Teach Me Your Talent: Valentine’s Day Edition
Learn each other’s cute skills.
- Heart shaped baking
- Chocolate covered strawberries decorated with designs
- Soft glam makeup
- How to do a perfect braid or heatless curls in your hair
- Lip combo secrets
- Thrifting secrets
- Coupon tricks
- Meal prep tips
- Confident picture poses
- Your style formula
Pinterest IRL: Recreate A Valentine’s Pinterest Board
- Pink or red outfits
- Valentines themed decor
- Valentines Themed backdropped (90’s themed, hearts, etc)
- Photo poses
- Soft lighting
Galentine’s Day is the perfect chance to really turn the inspo into reality.
Cupid’s Adventure: Bond Through Fun, Unique Experiences
- Candle making class
- Wine or mixed drinks workshop
- Sip and paint
- Pottery making
- Find a lab to create your own perfumes
- Curate lip makeup
- Bath bombs
- Aerial yoga
- Karaoke night
- Build flower bouquets for each other
- Build-a-bear (build a cute regular, or mini, stuffed bear to name and style yours)
Galentine’s Picnic: Just Vibes And Sweet Connection
- Cute food and drinks (heart shaped sandwiches, chocolate dipped fruit)
- Pink and red snack bar
- Photo backdrop
- Matching temporary tattoos
- A friendship letter exchange
- Games
- Pink and red blankets
- A music playlist
- Polaroid or digital camera session
- Movies
Cupid’s Craft Corner: Creative Cozy Ways To Bond With Your Girls While Making Adorable Keepsakes You’ll Actually Want To Keep
- Heart shaped canvas painting
- Decorate mini tote bags (iron on patches and pins)
- Cute scrapbooking and supplies
- Friendship bracelets (matching charm bracelets)
- Make your own wax seals for letters
- Create mini mood boards on cork tiles
- Make mini self love jars (affirmations)
- Bedazzled painting
- Junk cases (phone, tablet, headphones, etc.)
- Decorate digital or polaroid cameras
Valentine’s is not just about romance, it is about love in all forms: the courageous, growing love you show yourself; the soft, steady love of friendship; the joyful, creative love you pour into the people who make your world brighter. Whether you are swapping gifts, crafting something cute, building each other’s dream lives, or simply pouring into yourself in every way, these moments remind us that love is everywhere. Valentine’s is your reminder that you deserve to be celebrated not just by others, but by the community of women you built and the woman you are becoming. So this year, choose joy, connection, softness, and most importantly yourself. The sweetest love stories are often the ones we write with our friends and with our own hearts!