Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
pink icing cake on cake stand valentines
pink icing cake on cake stand valentines
Photo by Jill Wellington from Pexels
ODU | Wellness

Redefining Valentine’s Day: A Love Story That Starts With You 

Yasmin Edwards Student Contributor, Old Dominion University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of our lives, Valentine’s Day has been framed as a holiday for couples to exchange roses across candlelit tables, Instagram captions about “my person” and the pressure to prove your relationship is picture perfect. But as I have grown older, I have realized that Valentine’s Day does not have to revolve around romance. In fact, some of the most meaningful forms of love we experience have nothing to do with a partner. So, this year I am rewriting the script!

“The love you deserve will love you unapologetically, and that beauty, that softness, will inspire you to believe in the human being you are becoming.”

a beautiful reminder by Bianca Sparacino
Love yourself clipboard room decor
Pexels / Natasha Fernandez

Love As Self Respect: Dating Yourself On Purpose

Self love becomes powerful when you treat it as an adventure instead of a routine. It is not just about pampering yourself, it is about curiosity, creativity, and being courageous; giving yourself the experiences you have always postponed. The love you pour into yourself will teach you how to trust in the timing of yourself and life.

Take Yourself On A ‘Yes’ Day

Choose three or more things that you have been wanting to try but always talk yourself out of or have not gotten to yet. Some examples could be:

  • Try a new restaurant
  • Treat yourself to a shopping day
  • Deluxe spa package 
  • Bookstores you have never visited
  • Solo trip for a day or weekend
  • Say yes to all of them!

Buy Yourself A Signature Scent

Go to Sephora, Ulta, or your local perfume boutique and pick a perfume that feels like the woman you are becoming. Not the safe ones, but the ones that make you feel expensive! Below are some suggestions: 

  • Aroma Gems
  • KAYALI
  • Black Opium YSL
  • Valentino
  • YSL Libre
  • Shams AL Emarat Khususi Pink Blush
  • Miss Dior
  • Sol De Janeiro
  • Gucci Flora Collection

Upgrade One Everyday Item

Choose something you use daily and replace it with a luxe version:

  • New purse
  • Silk pillow case or sheets
  • Plush robe
  • Heated blanket, cozy new throw blanket, or comforter
  • Aesthetic planner
  • New room decor 
  • Slippers

Create A Personalized Jewelry Piece

  • Get a necklace, ring, or bracelet engraved with:
  • Your initials 
  • Your Name
  • Your Birth Year
  • A word you’re claiming this year 

It becomes a wearable affirmation!

Buy Yourself Fresh Flowers, But Make It Extra Special

Skip the grocery store bouquet and go to a florist and build your own arrangement. Choose colors and textures that match your mood. Here is some statement flowers inspiration! 

  • Garden Roses
  • Peony
  • Protea 
  • Lisianthus
  • Dahlias
  • Eucalyptus
  • Nasturtium 

Book A Solo Beauty Appointment To Pamper Yourself!

  • Blowout
  • Brow shaping
  • Wax
  • Facial
  • Mani and Pedicure
  • Scalp treatment
  • Deep tissue massage
  • Flotation tan
  • Aerial yoga

Let someone take care of you for once!

Hands forming the shape of a heart
Pexels / ATC Comm Photo

Celebrate the Girls Who Feel Like Soulmates 

Valentine’s Day is not just about romance, it is a chance to celebrate the girls who feel like home. The ones who hype you up, check on you, make you laugh until you can’t breathe, and turn the smallest moments into memories you will talk about for years. Galentine’s is for honoring the friendships that feel like soulmates, the love that’s steady and safe, and the people who show up for you in all the ways that matter! 

Host a Galentine’s Swap Meet and Trade Treasures With A Twist

Swap with your friends in a fun creative way.

  • Books wrapped in Valentine’s themed paper
  • Mini perfumes or fragrance samples
  • Makeup or makeup bags
  • Cute stationery sets
  • Cute socks
  • Candles
  • Face masks or skincare minis
  • Hand creams or body butters
  • Hair care

Perfect for a Galentine’s moment where everyone leaves with something cute and new to them.

Build Each Other’s Dream Life Vision Boards

  • Manifest your friends’ best love era:
  • Romanticize their future
  • Career glow ups
  • Travel dreams
  • Self love affirmations
  • Aesthetic vibes
  • See each other the way you wish you saw yourself

Teach Me Your Talent: Valentine’s Day Edition

Learn each other’s cute skills.

  • Heart shaped baking
  • Chocolate covered strawberries decorated with designs
  • Soft glam makeup
  • How to do a perfect braid or heatless curls in your hair
  • Lip combo secrets 
  • Thrifting secrets
  • Coupon tricks
  • Meal prep tips
  • Confident picture poses
  • Your style formula

Pinterest IRL: Recreate A Valentine’s Pinterest Board

  • Pink or red outfits
  • Valentines themed decor
  • Valentines Themed backdropped (90’s themed, hearts, etc)
  • Photo poses
  • Soft lighting 

Galentine’s Day is the perfect chance to really turn the inspo into reality.

Cupid’s Adventure: Bond Through Fun, Unique Experiences

  • Candle making class
  • Wine or mixed drinks workshop
  • Sip and paint
  • Pottery making 
  • Find a lab to create your own perfumes
  • Curate lip makeup
  • Bath bombs
  • Aerial yoga
  • Karaoke night
  • Build flower bouquets for each other
  • Build-a-bear (build a cute regular, or mini, stuffed bear to name and style yours)

Galentine’s Picnic: Just Vibes And Sweet Connection

  • Cute food and drinks (heart shaped sandwiches, chocolate dipped fruit)
  • Pink and red snack bar
  • Photo backdrop 
  • Matching temporary tattoos
  • A friendship letter exchange
  • Games
  • Pink and red blankets
  • A music playlist
  • Polaroid or digital camera session
  • Movies

Cupid’s Craft Corner: Creative Cozy Ways To Bond With Your Girls While Making Adorable Keepsakes You’ll Actually Want To Keep

  • Heart shaped canvas painting 
  • Decorate mini tote bags (iron on patches and pins)
  • Cute scrapbooking and supplies
  • Friendship bracelets (matching charm bracelets)
  • Make your own wax seals for letters
  • Create mini mood boards on cork tiles 
  • Make mini self love jars (affirmations)
  • Bedazzled painting 
  • Junk cases (phone, tablet, headphones, etc.)
  • Decorate digital or polaroid cameras
galentine\'s day party
Krista Stucchio

Valentine’s is not just about romance, it is about love in all forms: the courageous, growing love you show yourself; the soft, steady love of friendship; the joyful, creative love you pour into the people who make your world brighter. Whether you are swapping gifts, crafting something cute, building each other’s dream lives, or simply pouring into yourself in every way, these moments remind us that love is everywhere. Valentine’s is your reminder that you deserve to be celebrated not just by others, but by the community of women you built and the woman you are becoming. So this year, choose joy, connection, softness, and most importantly yourself. The sweetest love stories are often the ones we write with our friends and with our own hearts!

Yasmin Edwards

ODU '26

I am currently pursuing a degree in English with a minor in psychology at Old Dominion University. Throughout my studies, I have developed a strong passion for storytelling, communication, and mental health advocacy. My coursework has allowed me to explore areas such as digital writing, journalism, creative writing, and cognitive psychology, all of which have shaped me into a versatile thinker and writer. I am also honored to be a recipient of the James B. Reece Endowed Scholarship, which has further motivated me to uphold academic excellence and use my education to make a meaningful impact.

My professional goal is to become an investigative journalist who uses writing to amplify marginalized voices and highlight important issues. I draw inspiration from pioneering journalists like Ida B. Wells-Barnett, who used her work to demand justice and social change. I hope to follow in those footsteps by reporting on topics such as human rights, social justice, environmental sustainability, and mental health. In the long term, I aspire to write for respected publications such as The New York Times or National Geographic while also mentoring young and aspiring journalists through workshops and one-on-one guidance.

Outside of academics and career goals, I enjoy exploring my creativity and personal interests. I have a love for makeup, shopping, and fashion, which allow me to express myself and stay connected to current trends. I also value practicing mental health and well-being, spending time in nature, and discovering new experiences. Whether I am trying new restaurants, traveling to unfamiliar places, or simply relaxing at the beach, I enjoy immersing myself in activities that bring balance and joy. These interests not only enrich my life but also inspire my writing and advocacy, fueling my passion for connecting with others and sharing meaningful stories.