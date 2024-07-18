Reality Dating Show On The Rise: The Drama Behind Love Island USA Season 6

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

Reality dating television show, Love Island USA, has seen an influx of viewers this season, doubling its streaming numbers compared to previous seasons, becoming the most-watched reality show on a streaming platform in the U.S. in the week of June 24 to 30.

First starting on the network CBS for three seasons, the show continued on rookie streaming service Peacock for its fourth season in 2022.

Known as a subsidiary to the original Love Island based in the United Kingdom, the U.S. version has been slowly one-upping the show “across the pond,” ever since the introduction of Love Island Games last year. Tired of the same storylines and lack of representation on the UK season, fans have migrated to the U.S. version where there is more diversity, and of course, more drama.

Some new additions have made this season far different from the rest. From the islanders to just how messy the producers can get, here’s the rundown of what’s going on in the Villa.

New Host Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix, a former reality TV star in her own right with “Vanderpump Rules” and “Dancing With the Stars,” brought something fresh to the table as a new host for this season.

Making a statement before she even started with a vow to always have the girls’ backs, she has truly made this season what it is with her honesty and loyalty to the women on the show.

When faced with consequences from the unruly Casa Amor escapades, she never let the boys rest for a second while contestant Aaron proved to be disloyal to partner Kaylor. Even advising the male to move seats after attempting to sit next to her for the duration of the recoupling, she let nothing slide.

Viewers give a lot of credit to Madix as a host because of how popular this season is while also giving her flowers for how successful it’s been, saying no one deserves the spotlight more.

Toxic or Misunderstood?

Villa OG Leah Kateb has gone viral in all aspects of the show during her journey in the Love Island villa so far.

Immediately having sparks with Rob Rausch, a previous contestant on Love Island season five, fans loved how their relationship was brewing. After a minor hiccup when contestant Olivia Walker came into the villa but ultimately jumping that hurdle, the next one wasn’t so easy to get over.

Bombshell Andrea Carmona came in with a plan and beelined straight for Rob. Things quickly turned sour for both him and Leah as Andrea was able to sway Rob rather quickly.

A breakout ensued: Rob broke down in tears, ran around the villa in despair at not being cared for in the situation at hand and jumped in the pool with full-on dramatics, leaving everyone including Leah with a major feeling of disgust that would last until the duration of the season.

The way Leah handled the situation, as well as her famous last words to Rob during the recoupling speech, left viewers loving her and the drama she brings.

Nevertheless, as time went on she got on the bad side of some watchers as she then went to move on to Conner Newsum, a newer bombshell that just so happened to be coupled up with one of her good friends in the villa, Jana Craig.

Moving a bit dicey with little to no remorse about Jana’s feelings on both Connor and Leah’s side, the way she moved as well as how she talks to some other islanders has gained her a few haters across all platforms.

Despite all of the messiness she brings, some watchers love a messy fan favorite with a need for therapy and have chosen to ride for her no matter who she couples up with in hopes to get her to the final.

The Ultimate Wattpad Trope

From wearing matching colors to living in the same state, viewers immediately gravitated toward Kordell Beckham and Serena Page as a couple.

As days went on, Serena found that the vibes with Kordell were giving more of a friendship and the islanders claimed the “want to jump his bones,” just wasn’t there. Refusing to string him along any longer she friendzoned him leaving viewers upset but also with a little bit of admiration of how Serena handled the situation.

Nevertheless, as new bombshells came in and Kordell gave Serena her space she soon found out that some feelings were actually there. Although there were some mixed feelings about how she suddenly had a change of feelings, most understood how seeing someone you thought you didn’t like with another person can give you some confusing thoughts.

Days went on and Serena and Kordell moved slowly but surely towards each other and while it was obvious Kordell had immense feelings for Serena, some thought she was still stringing him along.

A game where you could leave your partner on the floor dancing and choose to switch left Kordell with some sorrowful feelings as she chose to switch at the pretense of them still being open based on a conversation they had this morning. Eventually working it out and being true to her feelings, viewers also got more insight of how strong of a couple the pair were becoming.

Just as the two were becoming closer than ever, Casa Amor erupted into the villa, leaving the boys to go on a four-day vacation away from their couples.

Daia McGhee came in hot, wanting Kordell and showing him how much better he could be treated by giving him the energy he wanted from Serena from the jump. He folded quicker than any of the watchers could believe. From kissing her outside of a challenge on the first night to a dangerous moment in one of the casa beds while Serena slept outside with the mosquitoes declaring how much she missed him, it was as bad as you could imagine.

The producers, being as messy as they possibly could, then went to send the villa girls a video of what exactly was going down in Casa. Serena gave the reaction of the decade, manically laughing and saying how Kordell is finished when he steps back into the villa, but eventually breaking down in tears despite saying he doesn’t deserve them. Everyone was tuned in to see just how Serena was going to handle business.

By this time, clips were going wild on TikTok and Instagram, Kordell came back with Daia, Serena threw up the middle finger and gave him the lashing he desperately needed and people were hooked. Girls that happen to be “Casa casualties” rarely stand on holding their man fully accountable the way Serena did, so loads of supporting comments flooded online for her.

After realizing just how big of a mistake he made coming back with Daia and thus disrespecting Serena full stop, groveling we have never seen before in “Love Island” history began. The climax of the season presented itself with Serena and Kordell’s argument on the infamous dock of the villa, and viewers raved about just how toxic but raw the emotions were in the scene.

From then on, Kordell was basically on his knees the following days in the villa, begging Serena to give him a chance, repeating that he only wants her, knows he messed up big time and was apologizing profusely. All the watchers believed that he was genuine and wanted that second chance to be given by Serena.

Now, as things have aired out, they have become what seems to be the most liked couple on the show as everyone has a love for their raw emotions, feelings and storyline.

Race to the Finish

As the show comes to a close with the finale to announce the winner coming July 21, the fight for the $100,000 may just be a close one. But if you didn’t catch it before, one islander has a slight advantage with having a brother who has made waves ever since he was a rookie player.

Kordell Beckham, brother of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. just may have an upper hand when it comes to finale night as Odell has been posting on his story about voting for his brother when it comes time for the public to have a say.

This has caused some controversy across platforms as people believe that he and Serena have an unfair advantage, but their engagement across socials also proves that they can bring home the win without his brother’s help.

Amongst Serena and Kordell, Jana and Kenny Rodriguez also have an immense amount of fans due to a trending TikTok song and the love for their shy-boy talkative-girl narrative. Additionally, Leah fans will not go down without fighting. Wanting their favorite islander to make it to the final, plus having a blooming relationship with Miguel Harichi, they won’t be easy to beat either.

Catch up just in time for the finale on Peacock every night at 9 p.m. EST.