Once In A Lifetime

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some individuals, such as myself, find death fascinating yet terrifying. Even though death is the final, inevitable step in the process of life, we unfortunately never know when it’s coming, unless under certain circumstances. People with conditions that ultimately end in terminal illness are presented with the opportunity for an alleged pain free death. While this information is jaw dropping, only a few are granted a chance.

What is Assisted Suicide?

Assisted suicide, medically known as physician-assisted suicide, is a death procedure common amongst the terminally ill or mentally sane community. A mentally sane community encourages open dialogue on mental health struggles and expresses simply experiencing as much life as they want. This procedure is founded under the “Right to Die Act,” which states that people have the autonomy to make a decision about their own life.

Assisted suicide is not legal in all U.S. states, but the states that do practice this go by stipulations that protect everyone involved. One thing they all have in common is that a physician needs to be present at all times for this to remain ethical.

Who and Where Grants This Choice?

In the U.S. specifically, as of 2025, 10 states are partaking in this procedure, including Washington D.C., Washington state, California, and New York, while 17 more states are considering this course of action under the “Death With Dignity Act.” This act grants terminally ill individuals to request and receive medications from a physician that is willing to aid them in ending their life. If a person has less than six months to live with their terminal illness, then they are granted this procedure.

Additionally, if someone doesn’t live in any of these states, but wants to travel out of the country for this procedure, they have options. Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, and Spain are places where this procedure can be done. A 64-year-old American woman did just that in 2024.

Experiences

In September of 2024, an unidentified 64-year-old woman traveled to Switzerland for an assisted suicide. She had a severe immune illness and knew she had the right to make this decision. The procedure she completed in Switzerland included a Sacro Pod socially known as the “Death Pod.”

The 3-D printed assisted suicide device was created to provide a painless experience for individuals who made the medical descion to end their lives. When the body is laid in the capsule, the device deprives the body of oxygen by replacing it with nitrogen, ultimately causing a rapid oxygen level decrease, leading to death.

Recently, this procedure has made it to the news in the U.S. and overseas with the death of German twin sisters Alice and Ellen Kessler. The twins rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s by dancing alongside Frank Sinatra and Harry Belafonte. They applied for this procedure through the German Society of Humane Dying. This society was established in the 1980s with the goal of supporting the rights of individuals wanting to end their lives through assisted suicide.

The twins were not terminally ill, instead they were deemed mentally sane. The twins expressed their dying wish of combining both ashes together alongside their mother and dog, Yello. In 2024 Ellen saying, “that’s what we stipulated in our will” made it clear that their decision had already been discussed and settled.

This procedure is not for everyone and has to be granted by a medical professional, which deems my opinion that this should not be seen as controversial. Assisted suicide aids in creating an experience for the terminally ill who are physically and mentally tired, as well as ensuring a safe space for individuals who know the rights to their own life.

Overall, while the procedure continues to grow around the world, the more it will become accessible to people who need it.

If you or someone you know is struggling with emotional distress and/ or suicidal thoughts, you can reach the suicidal hotline by calling or texting 988.