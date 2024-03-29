Oatzempic or Ozempic?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

Over the years, many diet trends have been created and then shared by the media such as intermittent fasting, high protein, vegan diet, etc. However, with the popularity of Ozempic, a new injectable weight loss method, many social media influencers have taken to the public, with even more diet, exercise, and weight loss tools. Recently, while scrolling on TikTok, I came across a new trend called “Oatzempic” which is supposed to mimic the diabetes medicine Ozempic. According to Country103.7.com, “Oatzempic” is a new weight loss trend that supplements a low-calorie diet by blending one-half cup of oats, 1 cup of water, and half a lime to create a “pound shedding” concoction.

Although “Oatzempic ” sounds like Ozempic, they are completely different. Ozempic is an injectable diabetes medication for Type 2 diabetes that has been used by multiple celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer, and Tracy Morgan. However, it is costly to buy and maintain. If you qualify for insurance coverage, Ozempic can cost as little as $25 for a monthly supply. Without insurance, Ozempic costs around $935.77 per month, on average, which makes it inaccessible to the common person. That is where “Oatzempic” comes in. “Oatzempic ” is a new, inexpensive weight loss trend that was humorously named after Ozempic. Recently, it has gained popularity throughout the media and has been a new trend many individuals are trying. Influencers like @Nandoism on Instagram and Dr.Tommy Martin on TikTok are already on the road to influencing followers. Dr.Tommy Martin claims that the oats in “Ozempic” can “aid in weight loss” and can be a “staple” for a “nutritious breakfast.” People across social media platforms are claiming that it has helped them shed over 40 pounds and easily lose weight. For example, Tiktokers like @mandanazhargami and @lustforadventuremom have started the trend and claim that it has helped them lose weight fast. Influencer @thechorroking has already finished Day 14 of the trend and claims that it has worked for him.

The media will always put out weight loss trends that are just in substitute for a calorie deficit. Food is calories and if you are exceeding your calories in and out you will end up gaining weight, even if you add “Oatzempic” to your daily meals. You should always listen to your body and listen to the advice of your professional doctor before attempting any new diet.