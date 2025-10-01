Finding Joy in Chaos

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, we often feel the weight of the world on our shoulders. When the load of life gets too heavy, it’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s natural to struggle to find joy, so I have curated a list to help in these moments.

As a junior at Old Dominion University, I have felt this weight for the past three years. Between completing all the general education requirements and adding major and minor classes to your load, there’s often little room to pause or breathe. Struggling is expected in college. As a college student, multiple places tend to be pulling your focus, adding to the chaos. Thinking about assignments, studying, making your appointments, and the random curveballs thrown at you all keep the list of responsibilities piling up.

focus

Start small when it comes to maintaining your happiness; you don’t need significant events or a big group to find joy. Do something that is just for you before starting your busy day. For me, that’s enjoying a cup of coffee outside while listening to birds singing in my beautiful backyard. Find a podcast that you like and listen to an episode every morning, or take a morning walk. Begin your day by focusing on yourself and creating the stability your brain craves. These small daily habits are not just routines; they are personal anchors in the storm of college life, empowering you and giving you a sense of control.

Connection

Build genuine connections. Finding friends in college can be tricky, especially with so many students from all over the country. The key is to find your people, whether it’s in romantic or platonic relationships. I found my people by joining a sorority during my first year of college, specifically in the first semester. You may have to step out of your comfort zone because in college, you will be exposed to a wide range of personalities. Try finding a club that aligns with your major, minor, or other interests. At ODU, there are dozens of clubs, but if there isn’t a club that you like, start one. Find an advisor, any teacher or faculty member that you’d like, and create your club. These connections are not just social circles; they are your support system. They will generally understand your struggles and share your joys, making you feel less alone in the chaos.

Reflect

Relax your mind. Try taking a walk. Being cooped up in classrooms all day keeps your brain focused on class, assignments, and exams, leaving you very single-minded. Find time in your day to stop and reflect. Put on some earbuds and play some calming music. Rather than playing pop music or rap, opt for something quaint and straightforward. I like to put on instrumental music and take a lap around campus. If you need to study, consider studying outside. Spending time outside can help shift your mindset and increase your clarity. Relaxation is not just a break; it’s a moment of peace in the storm, calming your mind and giving you the strength to face the chaos.

Engage

Participate in campus activities. This differs from joining a club. Go to the first home football or basketball game. Whatever your school is known for — whether it’s theater, sports, or something else — participate in attending the events. Painting the spirit rock is a fun activity that anyone can do here at ODU. My favorite campus tradition is homecoming week because it offers a variety of events throughout the week that anyone can enjoy. It brings the university closer in a way.

Gratitude

Find gratitude in the little things. If you didn’t fail that test, be happy. If someone walked past you and complimented your outfit or your hair, feel joy. Write it down to remember. Write down anything that brightens your day a little. I was walking to class one day, and I came across a woman playing with a squirrel. It looked like a mini game of fetch, but the squirrel wasn’t scared; it rather enjoyed being played with. The woman and I locked eyes and started chuckling, smiling at each other. It was a wholesome moment between the squirrel and the woman. It brightened my day because I never thought I’d see such a scene in my life, so I wrote it down. This practice is called micro journaling; not journaling long ideas, but jotting down little comments during the day.

These are just a few ways to let joy back into your life. Nothing major, but enough to calm the chaos that comes with being a college student. By sticking to small daily habits, connecting with people who matter, spending time outdoors, having fun, participating in creative activities, and taking moments to appreciate the good things, you can bring more happiness into your life, even when things get chaotic. Remember, it’s not about ignoring what’s going on in your life but finding moments of light that keep you going, finding happiness in the chaos.