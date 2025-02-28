“Becoming ‘That Girl’: A Guide to Confidence, Growth, and Glow”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Step Into Your Power: The First Step to Becoming ‘That Girl’

Most young women have probably heard the term “That Girl.” As social media likes to put it, “That Girl” is a lifestyle which refers to a woman who prioritizes wellness, productivity, beauty, and mindfulness. It represents a lifestyle that many of us may aspire to embody, symbolizing the ideal balance of physical health, mental health, and personal growth. Social media often showcases “That Girl” as the woman who wakes up early, practices self-care routines, stays focused on her goals, and radiates confidence and positivity. But what does it really mean to be “That Girl,” and how can we all embrace the principles behind her? It’s not about perfection—it’s about creating a life that aligns with your own values, your own goals, and your deepest desires, as well as learning to prioritize your wellbeing, adopting a disciplined routine that supports your growth, and cultivating a mindset that allows you to thrive in all aspects of your life. Below is my guide to confidence, growth, and glow to help you become “That Girl.”

Mindset Over Everything

Firstly, your mindset is everything; it shapes how you perceive and respond to the world around you, influencing everything. While many of us may struggle with maintaining a positive mindset, I’m here to offer some tips that can assist with guiding it in the right direction. Improving your mindset starts with actively challenging negative thoughts and adopting a more positive, growth-oriented approach to life. Start by recognizing and reframing limiting beliefs, replacing “I can’t do this” with “I can do this.” Practicing gratitude daily can help shift your focus, and surrounding yourself with positive influences, whether through uplifting people, motivational content, or healthy environments, helps reinforce your mindset and wellbeing. Embrace failure as an opportunity rather than a punishment, and view challenges as stepping stones to personal growth.

Developing mindfulness through meditation, journaling, or self-care can also help you stay present and aware of your thoughts, allowing you to let go of negativity and have a sense of inner peace. This helps me a lot; I’ve learned it’s important to take some time for yourself everyday to maintain balance. Lastly, setting small, achievable goals can build your confidence over time and create a sense of accomplishment that reinforces your positivity. By making these practices a habit, you begin to reshape your mindset, fostering a more resilient, optimistic, and empowered way of thinking.

Routine and Discipline Are Key

Girls, make that bed; it sets the tone for the day, and gives you a sense of accomplishment right from the start. It’s a small but powerful habit that helps you feel organized and ready to begin your day. I try to make my bed and take my vitamins every morning—sometimes I forget, but those little things always make me feel more put together and grounded, along with getting ready to look the cutest while listening to my favorite podcast or music. Having a routine and discipline is key because they provide structure, consistency, and a sense of control in your daily life. A routine helps you organize your time, allowing you to prioritize important tasks and ensure you’re making progress toward your goals which is much needed in your adult life. It removes the stress of uncertainty, as you know what to expect and when to do it. Discipline keeps you committed to following through, even when motivation isn’t at its highest or distractions arise. It builds self-control, helping you stay focused on long-term objectives instead of giving in to short-term temptations. It takes one to two months to create a habit. Together, routine and discipline create a solid foundation for personal growth, productivity, and achieving success, while also supporting mental and emotional well-being bringing balance to your life. They’re essential for turning aspirations into actual results.

Let’s Talk Confidence

Many struggle with confidence, and it’s not something you learn overnight; it takes practice and patience. Confidence comes from knowing your worth, speaking up for yourself, and being unapologetically you. Whether it’s excelling in your studies, pursuing your passions, or simply showing up as your authentic self, embracing confidence will empower you to thrive in all areas of your life.

However, confidence in college is about more than just feeling good about yourself—it’s about owning your journey, embracing challenges, and growing into the best version of yourself. When you feel and look good, you do good. Your body is your temple, so take care of it: drink water, go on a walk, take vitamins, and eat enough meals a day. You can’t expect to feel good if you’re not taking care of yourself, and the little details matter. With that being said, try to do your hair, makeup, or skincare every day and put on a cute outfit. All of these things help me if I’m having a crappy day. Personally, I would rather look good and have a rough day than have a rough day and feel bad about the way I look. As a young woman navigating academics, social life, and personal growth, I’m managing a lot so it’s important to build self-assurance by setting boundaries, prioritizing self-care, and surrounding yourself with people who uplift you. Try new things, take yourself out on dates, treat yourself to selfcare, and stop comparing yourself to others because while easier said than done, everyone is on their own journey and life would be boring if everyone was the same.

From Now On, You Are ‘That Girl’: Keep Evolving and Thriving

As a young woman in college, it can often feel like there’s not enough time in the day to take care of ourselves while juggling the demands of work, school, stress, and all the other challenges life throws at us. It’s easy to get caught up in the chaos and forget to prioritize our well-being, but taking the time to ourselves is essential for maintaining balance and peace of mind. I understand how overwhelming it can be to try to stay feminine and put effort into self-care when there are so many responsibilities pulling at you, but I’ve found that it’s absolutely possible, and these tips and ideas have been a game-changer for me.

I truly hope you’re able to incorporate some of them into your own life, making them a part of your daily routine. It’s important to remember to stick to your goals and create positive, healthy habits that support your growth. Building these habits takes time and consistency, but don’t let minor setbacks discourage you. Progress isn’t always linear, and as much as we may want instant results, good things take time. The key is to stay focused and stay patient with the process. One of the most vital things I’ve learned is that investing and pouring into yourself is never a waste. Your growth, mental health, and happiness are worth the effort, and no one else can pour into you in the same way that you can. Your only limit is your mind, and once you start shifting your mindset to one of self-belief and determination, the possibilities are endless. You have the power to create the life you want and to show up as the best version of yourself, no matter the obstacles in your path. Continue to live in your truth and honor your unique journey.

There will be moments of doubt, but trust that you’re capable of overcoming anything that comes your way. So cheers to becoming that girl—the confident, radiant, and empowered woman you’ve always dreamed of being. Continue to stay focused, embrace your growth, and remember that you are deserving of all the good things coming your way. Keep shining, keep pushing forward, and never forget the power of investing in yourself.