This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at ODU chapter.

Let’s talk about eating disorders and men…not two words that we often hear in the same sentence, right? These disorders will always have a veil of secrecy and shame surrounding them. After all, shame is what keeps the addiction pervasive. Even as times change and body positivity becomes increasingly prevalent in our society, beauty standards persist nonetheless and they will always fuel the fire. An eating disorder is an aggressive mental health condition that currently affects 28.8 million Americans. Although women are two times as likely to receive a diagnosis, it’s important to remember that they affect people of every gender. These disorders are more prevalent among men than we think, their presentation and reporting merely differ. Through a deeper understanding of the diagnoses that affect men most, what warning signs to look for, and what support we can provide, we can fight against the stigma surrounding males struggling with an eating disorder.

Despite eating disorders generally being considered a “woman’s issue,” men account for ten percent of people with anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa. Men also make up a whopping twenty-five percent of those suffering from binge eating disorder. We often only think of those with anorexia and those who starve themselves when we define eating disorders. Even these statistics are inaccurate and underestimate the amount of men suffering because they are less likely to disclose their treatment. However, this lens neglects to include the men who are focused on being lean and fitting into society’s ideal male body image. We collectively tend to overlook the disorders that involve overeating, excessive exercise, etc. These are the eating disorders that unfortunately affect men the most. Including the disorders that impact men the most when discussing eating disorders in a safe space can help us end many of the stereotypes.

Because of the way that men present their disordered eating, their struggles and experiences are frequently dismissed. An eating disorder is an intense, life-threatening mental disorder and there is a serious lack of reporting and attempted treatment in men. They are much less likely to confide in someone around them about their eating disorder, but there are some warning signs to look out for. Some for anorexia and bulimia include overexercise, excessive long-distance running or cycling, and childhood obesity. Some signs of muscle dysmorphia, which is a type of body dysmorphia, include the continuation of exercise even through a painful injury, intense shame when their gym routine is interrupted, and steroid use. A past with an eating disorder also puts a loved one further at risk of experiencing one again. Lastly, the most simple yet most important step: listen when your friends talk. Notice the way they speak about themselves and their body, and ask them about it. Notable risk factors of an eating disorder for men may differ from the ones that we see in women, but they deserve just as much awareness.

Now that we’re more aware of the prevalence and warning signs, you may be wondering what exactly you can do with this information. How can you help? First, offer your support. Your loved one will know that someone else is in their corner, which will be an immense help in spite of all they are going through. We can be more inclusive with our assumptions and the language we use when speaking about these topics. We can also look out for body dysmorphia symptoms in others, particularly those in at-risk populations such as athletes, homosexual men, and those with a previous history of eating disorders. Eating disorders are also often comorbid with other mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, and obsessive compulsive disorder. We can support our friends and family with existing mental illnesses by encouraging them to go to therapy and prioritizing our friendships with them. We can advocate for men’s mental health as well, reminding our male loved ones that it is not ‘feminine’ to be diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Although we are not doctors or miracle workers, expressing that we value and support them no matter what goes a long way. Creating a safe space for someone matters. Men with eating disorders often don’t report or receive treatment for their disorder, but we can help end the stigma together.

Eating disorders are not just a woman’s issue. They affect people of all genders and it’s about time that we put a stop to all the stereotyping. Men suffer from eating disorders as well and with a better understanding of the numbers behind a diagnosis, a few warning signs, and ways to offer support, we can help end the stigma and get men the treatment they need.