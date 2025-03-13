An Extrovert’s Guide to Finding a Home at NYU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NYU chapter.

College, especially if it’s at the epicenter of one of the biggest cities in the entire world, can be a daunting and stressful experience. From having to face so many social interactions, between classes, extracurriculars, or hangouts with friends, finding a community can be an overwhelming task. As someone who grew up as an introvert but developed her love for being an extrovert over time, I wanted to provide some of my best tips for finding your home here at NYU!

Finding your people within a school club

If you’re trying to look for a sense of community or a couple of people to hang out with, I suggest joining a club that aligns with your personal interests, whether that be in music, writing, leadership or service. NYU’s Club fest, which typically takes place at the beginning of each academic semester, is the destination to find clubs you can thrive within. You don’t need to associate them with your designated major or minor–feel free to think outside the box and go beyond your comfort zone! There are many different clubs here at NYU, including a Cheese club, the school newspaper, Her Campus at NYU… you name it! It’s never too late to find your family and make your mark, because before you know it, you’ll be at your commencement ceremony in Yankee Stadium. Joining a new club will allow you to meet so many new people and embark on new adventures beyond your imagination!

NYC Life and Spots

It’s no secret that you will find a fellow Violet at a cafe in Greenwich Village or a park when the weather’s nice. New York is a place where you can meet some of your closest friends off-campus, and this is definitely possible through exploring everything it has to offer. Welcome Week is a great time to come out of your shell, as you can go out with friends to delicious restaurants through NYU’s restaurant week, enjoy discounted Broadway/sports games thanks to NYU Scholastix, and even visit iconic sites like the Statue of Liberty or the Brooklyn Bridge at the piers. The NYU Inter Residence Hall council also hosts fun events within the city, including an annual ice skating event in Central Park, trips to museums and gardens such as the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and even exclusive movie screenings. It’s not called “the city that never sleeps” for nothing, so take advantage of the Big Apple, especially if it’s a free occasion.

Join Greek Life

As someone who swore she would never be a part of sorority/fraternity life, my decision drastically changed when I found out about the Multicultural Greek council at NYU. I’m now proud to say that I am a sister of Mu Delta Alpha, one of the only Muslim sororities on campus, and couldn’t have found a better group of people to spend my college career with. Being a part of Greek life can not only help you forge lifelong friendships, but also allow you to network professionally and academically, as well as expand your service and leadership skills through charity opportunities. Through panels and collaborations with other sororities on campus, you can grow through your sisterhood and empower each other to be unique and true to yourselves. Regardless of the reputation that “NYU is not a sorority school,” it can truly be one of the best decisions of your life, so consider rushing if you get the chance to.

Taking advantage of NYU Social Spots

NYU has a ton of really fun spots to hang out with friends, meet new people, or lock in! Though Bobst may be a social spot for some, I highly recommend visiting the Kimmel Center for University Life if you ever need a place to have some fun and get some work done. My top recommendations would definitely have to be the 7th or 8th floors, because they are not only super spacious, but super convenient to campus. Additionally, you get a beautiful view of Washington Square Park as well as the rest of the city, which is just more inspiration to stay motivated. The Commons at the newly renovated Paulson center is also a good choice—you can also hit up the 181 Mercer cafe for a quick bite!

I hope this guide gave you some insight on how you can find a home at a big school like NYU. It does take some time to adjust to the city and school life, but you’ll be just fine in no time. Time sure does fly, so make sure to have some fun and promote a healthy school and personal life balance!