Women’s Health: Why are women turning to self-diagnosis?

For many women, getting medical treatment feels like an impossible task , and the

process of going to the doctor’s is often an invalidating experience. According to the

CT Health Foundation, women and racial and ethnic minorities are 20%-30% more

likely to be misdiagnosed than white men. This is a pervasive issue: a survey

undertaken by Higgs found that 24% of women experienced a misdiagnosis of a

gynaecological condition, meanwhile studies have found that 80% of women with

autism have been misdiagnosed. Issues of misdiagnosis could be a result of a lack

of research into women’s health, and a lack of female participants in previous health-

based research. Medical research has heavily focused on cis-gender men,

neglecting the experiences of other gender identities; research has been undertaken

on men and assumed to be applicable to other gender identities, leading to

misdiagnosis, misunderstanding or health conditions being overlooked.



Beyond misdiagnosis, women are often met with invalidation when seeking medical

treatment, as reported by The Washington Post “a number of studies support the

claim that women in pain often are not taken as seriously as men.” A research study

conducted by the Department of Health & Social Care, published in April 2022, found

that 4 in 5 women felt there were times when they – or women they knew – had not

been listened to by health care professionals.



Given the above, it should come as no surprise that many are turning to self-

diagnosis. A writer for Women’s Health magazine recounts her own experience of

medical neglect, stating “I’ve all but given up hope of a formal diagnosis and have

instead turned to self-diagnosis to validate my own reality.” The Intake surveyed

1,000 Americans regarding their relationships with self-diagnosis – the focus in this

study was not on gender, but generational differences. The study highlights a

potential benefit of self-diagnosis, as 82% of the 43% who followed up with a medical

professional after social media self-diagnosis had their diagnosis confirmed. As

women face invalidation and misdiagnosis, researching their suspected conditions

before attempting to receive a professional diagnosis can increase their confidence

and provide a sense of validation that healthcare does not always provide.



Considering the gender gap in the diagnosis of neurodivergence, self-diagnosis can

be an incredibly useful tool. Neurodivergence in women is often internalised,

meaning it is ignored in early childhood as they may not be outwardly disruptive.

According to the Brain Charity, it is estimated that the most common age for women

to be diagnosed with ADHD is late 30s to early 40s, while the most common age for

boys to be diagnosed with the condition is 7 years old. As a result, women may turn

to TikTok and Instagram creators who present personal experiences with

neurodivergence and symptoms of ADHD, OCD and Autism less spoken about.

Recognising these symptoms may give women the confidence to seek a

professional diagnosis.